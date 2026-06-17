Intriguing Trade Proposal Sends NY Rangers Veteran To Red Wings
There are going to be a lot of trade rumors swirling around the New York Rangers over the next few weeks.
They are expected to be a very active team on the trade market, possessing some intriguing trade chips. Arguably, the best chip they have is Vincent Trocheck, who was made available ahead of the deadline in March but didn’t ned up being traded.
Now, the pressure is on team president and general manager Chris Drury to get a deal done. Despite having an incredibly valuable contract, Trocheck isn’t getting any younger, and his value likely won’t be higher than it is right now.
His market is reportedly very strong, with a lot of teams on the lookout for help up the middle. Could one of those teams be the Detroit Red Wings?
Red Wings have exactly what Rangers are looking for in trade
An interesting proposal was shared over at The Athletic in a piece done by Vincent Z. Mercogliano (subscription required). Offers were made by different beat writers of teams around the league, and the Red Wings made one that could pique the interest of New York.
In the proposal, the Rangers would receive center Nate Danielson and LHD William Wallinder. The headliner would be Danielson, who fits the bill of a young player ready to contribute at the NHL level that New York is looking for.
Despite being only 21 years old, he has played parts of two years of AHL experience under his belt and played 28 games with Detroit this past season. It would not be far-fetched for him to slot right into the Rangers lineup right away, likely as the No. 3 center, with the ability to move up the pecking order.
In need of some depth along the blueline, Wallinder would address that. The No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, he looks ready for an opportunity in the NHL and could certainly receive that should he land in a situation like the one New York has with its defensive depth chart.
Dylan Larkin trade request complicates things for Red Wings
However, this may not be enough to get a deal done. There are complications in negotiating with the Red Wings, with Dylan Larkin’s trade request being the biggest. It is anyone’s guess which direction Detroit would go after consummating a trade, whether they rebuild or want to make a move to remain competitive.
The former seems like the likelier route, especially with their playoff window already being shaky with Larkin in the mix. Without him, it is fair to wonder if Trocheck moves the needle enough and is worth surrendering assets for.
That is why, despite having the No. 4-ranked prospect pool in the league, their offer might feel underwhelming. Acquiring a soon-to-be 33-year-old center would likely be the opposite of what the Red Wings want to do.