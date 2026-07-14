NY Rangers Reveal Jersey Numbers for Their Offseason Additions
The offseason continues to be busy for the New York Rangers, who are trying to retool this summer.
To little surprise, it has been a busy summer for the Rangers. This was a group that, after coming off a terrible campaign, needed to add talent to improve. There was some question going into the offseason on how they would do so and how long it would take to turn things around.
A lot of credit has to go to Chris Drury for putting together an impressive plan. There were certainly plenty of questions on how he was going to be able to pull this off, but most of the moves that he has made have seemingly been good.
Now, as expected with a lot of moves, this is going to be a very different-looking roster. There are multiple new players who are going to be playing significant roles for the team heading into next season. With that being said, the team recently revealed their new numbers.
Rangers Unveil New Jersey Numbers
As expected with all of the new faces, there are a lot of new jerseys that will be given out to the new players. Of the changes, one of the most notable is J.T. Miller going back to the number 10.
This was his number for his first stint with the team, and with Pavel Dorofeyev coming in, he will be taking Miller’s number 16 from last year. Last season, 16 was worn by Vincent Trocheck, who was dealt to the Utah Mammoth in a trade this summer. Furthermore, it was actually Artemi Panarin in the number 10 last year.
On the blueline, the potential pair of Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson will be wearing the numbers five and 26, respectively. Hopes will be high for this pairing coming into the year, and they should provide the team with a nice boost behind their talented first pair.
Furthermore, the likely starting center for the fourth line, Joe Veleno, will be sporting the number 90. Forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, who signed from the Tampa Bay Lightning, will be wearing 28.
Finally, Joonas Korpisalo, who is expected to be the backup goalie, will be wearing number 70. Overall, with all of the new changes, the team was certainly busy getting their new players their new numbers for their threads. Hopefully, all of the new additions will gel, and it will be a successful campaign for New York.