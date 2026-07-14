Why New Contract for Braden Schneider Could Help Trade Interest for NY Rangers
As the offseason continues to roll on for the New York Rangers, the team was recently able to get a deal done with a young player whose future with the team is a bit uncertain.
Coming into the summer, the Rangers were a team that had plenty of work to do in order to improve for next season. So far, New York has been extremely active, and they do appear to be a much better team on paper.
Since they struggled quite a bit last year, adding talent was needed. Chris Drury did state that the team was going to be retooling and not rebuilding, and the moves they made certainly supported that.
With a plethora of trades and signings, this is going to be a very different-looking roster. However, as the offseason has started to settle down, the team has recently agreed to a one-year deal with defenseman Braden Schneider to avoid arbitration.
Schneider Contract Could Result in More Trade Interest
Even though the one-year, $5.5 million deal might feel like an overpay, at least the situation between the two sides is settled for now. Next year, Schneider will once again be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, so there will be some continued team control.
For teams seeking help on the blueline, getting some contract clarity for this season could increase interest a bit. The Rangers are seeking a top nine forward for Schneider in any potential trade, and obviously nothing has come across the table that they liked.
However, while it does seem a touch high for this season, teams knowing what the contract will have to be can make him more appealing. Any potential interest in him would certainly come with the hopes of improvements.
The 2025-26 campaign was a tough one for Schneider, who did not perform well in an increased role. With Adam Fox back and healthy and Sean Durzi coming in, he would be slated for the third pair as of now.
If he did stay with the Rangers, this would be a solid role for him and one that he would likely have more success in. However, as a former first-round pick, there is certainly hope that he can be a top-four defenseman.
Overall, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening regarding his future with the Rangers. Perhaps now that there is some clarity, Schneider will finally be dealt.