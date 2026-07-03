NY Rangers Rightfully Receive Strong Grade in Vincent Trocheck Trade
It has been a busy offseason for the New York Rangers so far, and this is a group that is looking a lot different heading into next season.
As expected coming into the summer, the Rangers have been one of the more active teams this offseason. New York had a lot of cap space to work with, and with a lot of picks in the NHL Draft, the team has been able to make some nice improvements.
Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the goal for the Rangers will be to be better this coming year. While being a playoff contender could still be a bit of a stretch, the team has added a lot of talent to some different areas that could help with that. However, as a team that has been focused on getting younger and retooling, that has also resulted in a couple of trades that were more geared toward the future.
New York came into the summer with one of the most likely players to be traded, and while it didn’t happen during the draft, they did end up moving him on the first day of free agency.
Corey Pronman and Sean Gentille of The Athletic (subscription required) recently graded the Rangers’ acquisition of Vincent Trocheck. For New York, they received the grade of a B+.
Rangers Do Well in Trocheck Deal
Coming into the offseason, the veteran center of New York was one of the most likely players to be traded this summer. At 32 years old with a lot of game left in the tank and a very affordable contract over the next couple of years, he was a very desirable player.
The center position has become a hard one to fill around the league, and that is one of the reasons why New York was able to land a substantial return. From the Utah Mammoth, the Rangers received Sean Durzi, prospect Cole Beaudoin, and a 2027 third-round pick.
While there was a desire to land a first-round pick in return for Trocheck, Beaudoin is the equivalent of that. The young forward was taken with the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. There is a lot to like about his upside, and he could be a key piece for New York soon.
Furthermore, the addition of Durzi gives them a great option on the right side for their second-pair on the blueline. Overall, this was a strong trade package for the Rangers, and they should be pleased with the return.