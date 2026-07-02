Why NY Rangers Trading Vincent Trocheck Away Was Right Call
The New York Rangers finally made the move that many saw coming for quite some time — Vincent Trocheck has been traded away.
Trocheck was traded to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for defenseman Sean Durzi, forward prospect Cole Beaudoin and a 2027 third-round pick. The center was one of the top available on the trade market this summer and comes with term.
Trocheck — who is 32 — is under contract through the 2028-29 season with a $5.625 million cap hit. Trocheck had a no-movement clause for the first three years of his deal, signed in July 2022, but that then shifted to a 12-team no-trade list last summer. It had since been adjusted to a 10-team list on Wednesday.
President and General Manager Chris Drury previously considered moving Trocheck at the NHL trade deadline back in March, but opted to hold him in hopes of a better return in the summer.
Trocheck spent the past four seasons with the Rangers, appearing in all 82 games in three of the four years. Throughout the most recent 2025-26 season, he posted 16 goals and 53 assists. In total for the Blueshirts, Trocheck had 253 points in 313 games and averaged more than 20 minutes of ice time per night.
Rangers Get Promising Return for Vincent Trocheck Trade
While Trocheck has been both vital and paramount to the Rangers and in their top six, he did appear to be checked out — he changed his representation this summer to Pat Brisson, hoping to facilitate a trade.
Trocheck's pursuits outside of the Rangers over recent months have seen their fair share of success. Trocheck won a gold medal with the U.S. in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, posting three assists in six games and playing a key role on the penalty-killing unit.
In addition to being in favor of a trade and having already been proven successful in recent years, the return for Trocheck was in the Rangers' favor.
Durzi is a right-shot defenseman (with second power-play unit potential) who had five goals and 27 points in 60 games last season. At only 27, he’s averaged more than 20 minutes per game in his career and can play in a top-four role. The Rangers need more talent on the blueline, and Durzi can certainly deliver.
In addition, the Rangers also get Beaudoin (only 20) and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft back in part of the return. A forward prospect, Beaudoin posted 88 points in 54 games as captain of the OHL’s Barrie Colts this season, and he was a late first-round selection back in the 2024 NHL Draft.
In short — Trocheck clearly wanted out of the Rangers organization, and they upgraded their young talent pool and defenseman in the process. It's a win for Drury, but it will certainly hurt some fans.