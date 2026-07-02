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Why NY Rangers Trading Vincent Trocheck Away Was Right Call

It took a while, but the New York Rangers have finally traded Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth.

Jennifer Streeter

Oct 12, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) skates with the puck against Utah Hockey Club right wing Josh Doan (91) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) skates with the puck against Utah Hockey Club right wing Josh Doan (91) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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The New York Rangers finally made the move that many saw coming for quite some time — Vincent Trocheck has been traded away.

Trocheck was traded to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for defenseman Sean Durzi, forward prospect Cole Beaudoin and a 2027 third-round pick. The center was one of the top available on the trade market this summer and comes with term.

Trocheck — who is 32 — is under contract through the 2028-29 season with a $5.625 million cap hit. Trocheck had a no-movement clause for the first three years of his deal, signed in July 2022, but that then shifted to a 12-team no-trade list last summer. It had since been adjusted to a 10-team list on Wednesday.

President and General Manager Chris Drury previously considered moving Trocheck at the NHL trade deadline back in March, but opted to hold him in hopes of a better return in the summer.

Trocheck spent the past four seasons with the Rangers, appearing in all 82 games in three of the four years. Throughout the most recent 2025-26 season, he posted 16 goals and 53 assists. In total for the Blueshirts, Trocheck had 253 points in 313 games and averaged more than 20 minutes of ice time per night.

Rangers Get Promising Return for Vincent Trocheck Trade

New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck
Jan 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) brings the puck up ice against Utah Mammoth right wing Dylan Guenther (11) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Trocheck has been both vital and paramount to the Rangers and in their top six, he did appear to be checked out — he changed his representation this summer to Pat Brisson, hoping to facilitate a trade.

Trocheck's pursuits outside of the Rangers over recent months have seen their fair share of success. Trocheck won a gold medal with the U.S. in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, posting three assists in six games and playing a key role on the penalty-killing unit.

In addition to being in favor of a trade and having already been proven successful in recent years, the return for Trocheck was in the Rangers' favor.

Durzi is a right-shot defenseman (with second power-play unit potential) who had five goals and 27 points in 60 games last season. At only 27, he’s averaged more than 20 minutes per game in his career and can play in a top-four role. The Rangers need more talent on the blueline, and Durzi can certainly deliver.

In addition, the Rangers also get Beaudoin (only 20) and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft back in part of the return. A forward prospect, Beaudoin posted 88 points in 54 games as captain of the OHL’s Barrie Colts this season, and he was a late first-round selection back in the 2024 NHL Draft.

In short — Trocheck clearly wanted out of the Rangers organization, and they upgraded their young talent pool and defenseman in the process. It's a win for Drury, but it will certainly hurt some fans.

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Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.

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