NY Rangers Rookie Projected To Make Starting Lineup
The New York Rangers have a few intriguing battles that have been ensuing during training camp for spots on the opening night roster.
People are keeping a close eye on the No. 2 goaltender spot because it is going to have a major impact on the rest of the roster. Igor Shesterkin is locked in as the No. 1 option, with Joonas Korpisalo and Dylan Garand battling it out behind him. The Rangers may end up keeping three goalies to avoid having to pass Garand through waivers.
Another player that people are keeping a close eye on is Alberts Smits. The No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft was deemed the most NHL-ready of players at his position in this year’s draft class, but New York has the luxury of not having to rush him into the lineup.
Smits will be given the chance to earn a spot on the opening night roster and is going up against Matthew Robertson for the No. 3 left-handed defenseman spot alongside Braden Schneider.
Will Alberts Smits make the Rangers opening night roster?
In a season preview for the Rangers done by Dan Rosen of NHL.com, he has predicted that Smits will make the lineup behind Vladislav Gavrikov and Marcus Pettersson on the left side, with Schneider as his partner.
“He is getting an early look on the third defense pair, playing next to Braden Schneider. He has looked the part so far, especially because of his physical stature,” Rosen wrote.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Smits certainly has the size to compete at the highest level right away. Despite his youth, being only 18 years old, he possesses the kind of high-level experience that a team wants to see in a player before having them jump to the NHL.
At the 2026 Winter Olympics, Smits was a key part of the defensemen group of Team Latvia. He represented his country again over the summer at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. For the 2025-26 season, he played in top pro leagues in Finland and Germany.
Alberts Smits is incredibly experienced for 18-year-old
All of those stops have prepared him for what is to come when he makes his NHL debut. Going up against some of the best players in the world in high-leverage situations provides him with the kind of experience not many 18-year-olds possess.
It will certainly be interesting to see if he makes enough of an impact during the exhibition games in the preseason to push for a spot on the opening night roster. He flashed during the rookie camp and scrimmages against the Philadelphia Flyers, but there are definitely areas of his game that need improvement.
Starting his career in the AHL in low-pressure situations certainly wouldn’t be the worst thing. He could improve his puck skills, with turnovers being one struggle area during training camp, without the pressure of having to elevate a team to win games.
Smits is almost certainly going to debut in the NHL at some point during the 2026-27 campaign, but unless he blows away head coach Mike Sullivan during preseason games and forces his hand, a start in the AHL seems likely.