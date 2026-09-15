Why NY Rangers Should Start Alberts Smits in AHL
As the New York Rangers get set for training camp, all eyes will be on the new faces for the team. Furthermore, who will make the team in a couple of roster battles will also be one of the most important things to monitor.
Following a very busy summer, the Rangers are getting prepared for the upcoming campaign, and expectations are high for a team that came in last place in the Eastern Conference.
Chris Drury was really aggressive this summer in trying to improve the roster for New York, and there was no shortage of moves made by the team. The Rangers had a lot of areas to fill, but whether it be at forward or on the blueline, the team improved.
Entering his second season with New York, Mike Sullivan will have some important decisions to make regarding this roster, and the pressure will be on him to succeed as well.
While the Rangers were aggressive in their pursuit of improving, they also have an eye toward the future. With the fifth overall pick, they selected defenseman Alberts Smits. The talented blueliner was seen as one of the most NHL-ready prospects in the draft, but it might behoove the Rangers to start him in the AHL.
Smits Should Start in AHL
Even though he is considered to be one of the more NHL-ready prospects, getting Smits some time in the AHL makes sense. Firstly, New York doesn’t need to rush him to a defensive group that has some good depth and a couple of other options to use on the left side of the third pair.
Second, it would allow him to get a bit more comfortable living in the States and also should build his confidence. Playing with some of the young guys like Liam Greentree and Cole Beaudoin could allow who the Rangers view as potential key pieces of the future to build some early chemistry.
Lastly, there is likely a bit of a concern about whether or not New York could get him the ice time that he would receive in the AHL. As a young player, it is important for them to be on the ice, and with two strong veterans ahead of him on the left-hand side, that could be a bit hard to come by.
Overall, even if the stint in the AHL isn’t long, giving Smits a chance to start there makes a lot of sense. If he performs well, the Rangers will certainly find a spot for their fifth overall pick.