Alberts Smits Can Benefit From AHL Before Joining NY Rangers
With the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the New York Rangers had a chance to add a franchise cornerstone to the organization.
The player they believe can live up to that expectation is defenseman Alberts Smits. He was determined to be the best fit by decision-makers, with the Rangers making him the second defenseman off the board after the Buffalo Sabres selected Daxon Rudolph with the No. 4 pick.
Smits was picked over Carson Carels, who went No. 6 to the Calgary Flames, and Chase Reid, who was selected No. 7 by the Seattle Kraken. One of the reasons New York went in the direction it did was that Smits is considered the most NHL-ready of the defensemen in this year’s draft class.
He is going to be given the chance to compete for a spot on the opening night roster in training camp, but the Rangers are in no rush to push him to the NHL. It is a luxury that has come about because of the work Chris Drury did to revamp the blueline depth this summer.
Will Alberts Smits start season in AHL?
Smits could certainly blow away head coach Mike Sullivan and the other people who will be making a decision on the roster, but he would certainly benefit from some time developing and transitioning to North American hockey in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack.
“He might be able to make your team right away, but is that what’s best for the kid?” asked a second Eastern Conference scout, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “I look at players his age, and even though he’s physically mature and could maybe come in and survive, I think it’s way better to hone your craft and become a better player (in the AHL). Get more puck touches, play in all situations, and just have more opportunity playing at a level where there’s less pressure to basically win every night.”
Under the watchful eye of new head coach Jay Leach, development should be a lot better for the organization in Hartford. He has an excellent track record of working with younger players from his time with the Boston Bruins.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds, Smits certainly has the frame to hold up in the NHL right now. But as the Eastern Conference scout pointed out, there won’t be nearly as much pressure playing with the Wolf Pack, where he can develop other parts of his game.
Rangers do not have to rush Alberts Smits to NHL
There are some evaluators who do not believe that Smits has great upside when it comes to being a puck-mover and impact performer offensively. That is something he can certainly work on in the AHL without having to worry about being perfect, while helping a team that is all in on making a playoff push this season.
It would come as no surprise if Smits is with the NHL team at some point during the 2026-27 campaign. But knowing they do not have to rush him given the left-handed defensemen depth currently available is reassuring.
Vladislav Gavrikov, Marcus Pettersson and Matthew Robertson look set as the top-three left-shot defensemen, with Adam Fox, Sean Durzi and Braden Schneider playing on the right side.