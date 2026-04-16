Calgary Flames' Final Game Will Be Meaningful for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers wrapped up their final game of the regular season with a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. While a win to finish the campaign is good, it could affect the team in the future.
In their final game of the year, New York was able to defeat a Lightning team that likely didn’t give their best effort with the playoffs right around the corner. However, for a New York team that was on a three-game losing streak, ending the campaign on a positive note is encouraging.
As the team hopes to be a contender next year, finishing strong down the stretch is important. This will be a team that has some strong veteran talent still and some young players who are emerging.
Furthermore, they will be entering the summer with a plethora of cap space to seek improvements either in free agency or on the trade market. As the front office prepares for that, they will be closely watching the NHL Draft Lottery, which will be taking place on May 5th. The Rangers are going to be the Top 5 in terms of odds for the first overall pick, but a game in the Western Conference on Thursday will determine their final chances in the lottery.
New York Will Be Watching the Calgary Flames Game Closely
Despite having the worst record in the Eastern Conference this year, there were some bad teams in the West. The Vancouver Canucks are set to have the highest odds with the worst record in the NHL, and they will be followed by the Chicago Blackhawks.
However, the third spot is still up for grabs, and it will come down to what the Calgary Flames do on Thursday. In their final game of the season, they will be facing the Los Angeles Kings, who have clinched a playoff berth.
It will be interesting to see how hard the Kings play in this game, as it could be a situation similar to what the Rangers just had against Tampa Bay. If the Flames are able to come away with the victory, it will move New York to the third-highest odds of landing the first overall pick.
Being in the Top 3 of the NHL Draft would be a nice boost for the Rangers. With another first-round pick later on in the draft, they could add both an impact young player and perhaps look to flip that pick for an NHL-proven talent. It will certainly be a noteworthy game for New York on Thursday, as they will be watching the Flames and the Kings closely.