NY Rangers' Second Line Will Be Key for 2026-27 Season
With training camp set to start soon for the New York Rangers, the team will be seeking to turn things around in a big way.
Following missing the playoffs and a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers are a team that will be seeking to pull off the challenging task of going from last place to being in the playoffs in just one year.
While this will be a challenging task, New York did have an impressive offseason, and there is reason to believe that they can pull it off. The Rangers revamped at the forward position, adding Pavel Dorofeyev in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights and also signing Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand to team-friendly one-year deals.
On the blueline, New York added two players who will likely be their duo on the second-pair, with Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson coming over in trades. With some significant upgrades at multiple spots, there is a lot to like about how the roster has come together. However, one spot that is going to be key for the team is on their second line.
Second Line Could Be Key
One of the biggest questions for the Rangers heading into camp is going to be about what their top six is going to look like. New York did see the line of Mika Zibanejad, Gabe Perreault and Alexis Lafreniere have quite a bit of success.
As Mike Sullivan looks to set his lines for next year, keeping these three together could make sense, especially based on how well they produced last year.
However, the addition of Dorofeyev could change some things. The 25-year-old could be the best goal scorer on the team, and with 37 goals last year, he is certainly a first-line caliber player.
Assuming Sullivan sticks with what worked at the end of last season on the first line and Dorofeyev is on the second line, this group could be really good. However, a lot of that success will also be determined by J.T. Miller having a bounce-back campaign as well.
The captain of the Rangers really struggled last season, and New York needs a lot more from him. On the right side, it figures to be Bjorkstrand as the logical choice to round out the second line. The veteran can provide a good two-way presence and can put the puck in the net as well.
Overall, assuming Miller has a bounce-back season, there is a lot to like about what the second line could be next season.