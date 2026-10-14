NY Rangers Send Down Cole Beaudoin, Call Up Justin Dowling in 4th Line Shakeup

The New York Rangers are coming off an impressive 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The win brings the Rangers to 6-2 on the season, and they remain a perfect 5-0 at home. However, following the victory, the team has made some roster moves and has shaken things up a bit.

Through eight games, the Rangers have to be really pleased with how they have played. The improvements made for the blueline have been apparent, and with some strong goaltending, this has the makings of one of the better defensive teams in the league.

Up front, New York is also getting offense from their top nine. While the group isn’t the most explosive, they are performing well also. Despite the success of the team, the injury bug has hit hard early on. Most notably, Igor Shesterkin is out for the season, which has propelled Dylan Garand into being the starter.

Furthermore, the team has also been without Joonas Korpisalo and Joe Veleno. For Veleno, it has been Cole Beaudoin filling in on the fourth line, but the team has elected to send him back to the AHL.

Rangers Make Roster Moves to Shake Up Fourth Line

Justin Dowling has been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack. Cole Beaudoin has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack. — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) October 14, 2026

Beaudoin was the guy who got the call when Veleno went down to anchor the middle of the fourth line. While the results have been mixed, he has worked hard for the opportunity.

However, as a young prospect, his being sent back to the AHL to develop isn’t a bad thing. In their most recent win against the Lightning, Beaudoin played just 3:29.

For a young prospect who is going to be key for the future, the team needs to get him more ice time, and that will happen in the AHL. Replacing him for now at center is going to be Justin Dowling.

Dowling is 36 years old and will provide a more veteran experience on the fourth line for New York. While he has played a majority of his career in the AHL, he does have time in the NHL as well.

This decision makes sense with the lack of playing time and some of the mistakes that Beaudoin has made in the NHL so far. As a key part of the Vincent Trocheck trade and the best center prospect that the team has, it’s imperative to develop him properly.

Now, as the Rangers have a day off on Wednesday, they will be going across the river to face the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. Dowling will be expected to be up the middle for the fourth line of New York in the rivalry game.