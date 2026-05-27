NY Rangers Shockingly Land Second Overall Pick in Bold Trade Proposal
The New York Rangers are gearing up for the offseason, and the team will have a lot of big decisions to make this summer.
Following another year of missing the playoffs, the Rangers are in need of a spark this summer, and how they go about trying to get it will be interesting. As the team continues to retool, they have positioned themselves well to make a splash this offseason.
New York will be entering the summer with a plethora of cap space and two first-round picks to work with. This is generally a good combination to improve the team, but they might find some challenges in filling their needs this summer.
This free agency class is not shaping up to be a strong one, and with Evgeni Malkin recently re-signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins, it got even weaker for the forwards group. In the draft, the Rangers will be on the clock with the fifth pick as of now, but as it currently looks, they might miss out on one of the three top forwards. With a desire to get some help up front, New York might make a bold move.
Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a hypothetical blockbuster trade in which the Rangers land the number two overall pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for their two first-round picks and Braden Schneider.
Steep Cost to Move Up
With the free agency class lacking, the Rangers are likely to find themselves working the trade market in order to try to improve. Whether or not star-caliber players will become available is unknown, but New York will certainly be in the mix if they do.
The Rangers have a pretty clear need to improve their top six and in the scoring department this summer. However, options to do so feel limited. While this would be a steep price to move up, it would guarantee them a player who could fill a major positional need for the team.
Gavin McKenna is widely expected to be the first overall pick, but New York would then have their choice of Ivar Stenberg or Caleb Malhotra. Even though the price might be steep, the Rangers are certainly going to be shopping Schneider, who is a restricted free agent and likely set for a nice payday.
Since finding a star in free agency or the trade market might be a challenge, the draft could present them with the opportunity to do so. However, it will come at a cost.