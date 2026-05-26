Potential Free Agent Target for NY Rangers Staying With Current Team
The New York Rangers will be heading into an important offseason soon, and they will have a good amount of cap space to use in order to try to improve.
This summer is going to be an important one for the Rangers. Following a year in which they had the worst record in the Eastern Conference and were one of the worst teams at home in the NHL, New York needs to be better.
In order to accomplish that, they are going to have a strong offseason, and there is reason to believe that they can achieve that goal. With two first-round picks, including the fifth overall in the NHL Draft, the Rangers will be able to get some young talent to continue improving their prospect pool.
However, while getting some young talent is important, this is a team that needs to make some improvements in a few areas if they are going to contend. With a lot of cap space, free agency is the most logical way to accomplish that. Unfortunately, this isn’t a strong class, and one of the top free agents isn't going to be leaving his current team.
Recently, Evgeni Malkin has signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins to stay with his current team. This move doesn't come as a major surprise, but he is another option off the board for the Rangers in free agency.
New York Might Struggle to Add Impact Free Agents
With Malkin returning to Pittsburgh, it takes another talented scorer off the board for New York in free agency. Despite being 39 years old, the veteran center would have been one of the best players in this free agency class and averaged over a point per game this season.
Even though he missed some time, Malkin totaled 61 points with 19 goals and 42 assists in 56 games played. While he might not be in his prime anymore, the veteran is still capable of being an impact player.
For New York, they will be heading into free agency as a team that is in need of some scoring help, and Malkin would have been a strong option. However, due to him being a member of the Penguins for his entire career, his leaving there has always felt like a long shot.
With Malkin not being an option, New York is going to have an even harder time finding top six help in free agency. Due to that being their top need and options looking limited, the Rangers might not be pleased with how the offseason is going to look.