NY Rangers Should Move Pavel Dorofeyev Back Into Top Six

With the New York Rangers on a bit of a mini-break, the team is going to have to do some reflection on what has been a tough stretch.

Following their third straight loss and their first defeat at home, the Rangers are going to be getting some needed time off before their next game on Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers.

That is going to be a challenging task for the team to slow down Connor McDavid, who is on an historic pace to start the season. Since the injury to Igor Shesterkin, the Rangers have asked a lot of their young goalie Dylan Garand.

There have been some ups and downs, as expected, with him stepping into a massive role unexpectedly. However, the struggles of late certainly haven’t been all on him.

With some of the struggles, there has been some line movement both at forward and on the blueline, and one of the moves was shockingly to put Pavel Dorofeyev on the third line. While there was some success in the recent loss to the Ottawa Senators, this shouldn’t be a permanent move.

Rangers Need to Move Dorofeyev Back Into Top 6

Oct 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (5) celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks with right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the last game and a half now, New York has had Dorofeyev on the third line with both Noah Laba and Will Cuylle. While there have been some results from this pairing, Dorofeyev was brought in to be an impact player for the franchise.

The talented scorer was acquired in a massive trade that sent two first-round picks to the Knights, and then he was locked up to a seven-year, $77 million extension.

In the two previous years with the Golden Knights, he was able to score at least 30 goals each year. That type of production from a player who is now just 25 years old is impressive, and New York needs to unlock his potential.

While he has spent time on both the first and second line, the team needs to get him back into the top six. Dorofeyev is expected to be their top goal scorer this year, and playing on the third line isn’t going to help that happen.

New York needs to find him a spot either alongside Mika Zibanejad or J.T. Miller to help him live up to his potential and expectations for the team.

At just 23 years old, Laba is still developing as a center in the NHL, and while having a player the caliber of Dorofeyev with him could help with that, the Rangers really need their top offseason acquisition to be making a major offensive impact in the top six.