Artemi Panarin, Kings Spoil NY Rangers Perfect Record at Home

Following a tough couple of games, the New York Rangers were back at home on Monday night, hosting the Los Angeles Kings. With this being a matchup against the Kings, that meant the return of Artemi Panarin to MSG.

With a desire to bounce back from a couple of losses on the road, the Rangers did not get off to a good start in this one. New York has been really strong at home, especially early in games. Unfortunately, that was not the case in this one.

Taylor Ward would get things going for the Kings, scoring his first goal of the season on a breakaway. Los Angeles would strike again pretty quickly, this time with a goal coming from Brandt Clarke, which was his third of the year.

The Rangers would get one back with a great pass from Tye Kartye and some good skate control by J.T. Miller to knock it in. However, despite some momentum, it was the Kings who would once again score to make it a 3-1 game. This time it was Drew Doughty scoring the goal, with the assist going to the returning Panarin.

Following a tough start to the game, the Rangers elected to pull James Reimer after just one period of work and put in Dylan Garand. Unfortunately, that didn’t help settle things down.

Quick hook for Reimer after one. Garand is in #NYR — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 27, 2026

Panarin Spoils Rangers' Perfect Home Record

In the second period, it would be Panarin once again getting a point, this time on a power play goal. The Kings would strike again in the second with a goal off a face-off, with Mikey Anderson knocking in his first of the year.

With things not looking great, New York would make the most of a power play opportunity to bring the game to 5-2. Adam Fox would score his first of the year on an assist from Pavel Dorofeyev and Alexis Lafreniere.

Fox gets his first goal of the season. #NYR trail 5-2 pic.twitter.com/XILxzRn049 — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 27, 2026

Tye Kartye scored 16:08 into the third period to cut the lead to 5-3, but 29 seconds later, Joel Edmundson scored his first goal of the season to make the score 6-3 which was the final.

With the loss, the Rangers are now on a three-game losing streak and their perfect record at home has come to an end. New York will have some time to practice and get some rest, and there is undoubtedbly some things that they will be looking to work on.

Next up for the Rangers will be a nice break, and then they will be back in action facing the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. That will, of course, be a matchup against Connor McDavid, who is off to an historic start to the campaign.