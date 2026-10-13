NY Rangers Should Not Be Concerned About Slow Start for Pavel Dorofeyev

The New York Rangers have been able to rebound nicely from a bad 2025-26 campaign so far this season, and the moves made this summer have improved the team. However, not everyone is off to a hot start.

Coming into the offseason, the Rangers were one of the more aggressive teams in trying to get better coming off a tough year. New York so far has been much-improved with a 5-2 record.

While the team is going to try and navigate the loss of Igor Shesterkin for the season, there is still some good talent on the roster, and Dylan Garand has proved that he can compete in the league.

Furthermore, while the ceiling for the team might have changed, there is still reason to believe in them. This looks like an improved group on multiple levels, and they aren’t firing on all cylinders yet. One player who hasn’t even gotten going yet is Pavel Dorofeyev. The Rangers brought him in to be an elite goal scorer, and so far he has only found the back of the net once. However, there isn’t a need to be concerned just yet.

Rangers Shouldn’t Worry About Dorofeyev

Oct 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Alberts Smits (12) and center J.T. Miller (10) and right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to their game against the Canucks, the Rangers made a significant switch to their top six. To start the season, and for a good chunk down the stretch, the team rolled with the trio of Mika Zibanejad, Gabe Perreault and Alexis Lafreniere.

Coming into camp and the preseason, there was some discussion about what the plan would be with the top line following the addition of Dorofeyev. However, with both camp and preseason being limited, keeping what worked made sense.

Unfortunately, Dorofeyev has gotten off to a bit of a slower start than the Rangers likely would have wanted to see. While the underlying metrics are good, that hasn’t resulted in production just yet.

So far this season, he has totaled just three points with one goal and two assists, but there is reason to believe that his production will increase soon. Dorofeyev is currently third on the team in iXG at 1.46 on 5v5. Furthermore, he has an xGF% of 59.05, which is higher than either of his last two years with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hasn't been a perfect start for Pavel Dorofeyev with the #NYR



Both he and the team were surely hoping for more than one goal and two assists through seven games.



However, the underlying metrics with a xGF% of 59.05 indicate he's been playing some good hockey on 5v5.



Also,… — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 12, 2026

Overall, with some promising underlying metrics, there isn’t a reason to be concerned with the play of Dorofeyev right now. The points will surely be coming, but it will be interesting to see whether or not the move off the first power play unit with Perreault stepping in for him will be something a bit more permanent.