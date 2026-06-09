NY Rangers Should Not Pursue Ducks' Veteran Defenseman in Free Agency
With an important offseason coming up for the New York Rangers, how they look to improve a team that is coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference will be important.
For the last two years, the Rangers have been on the outside looking in when the Stanley Cup Playoffs have started. Chris Drury has been working on retooling the roster, but this summer feels like the one that they would want to make a splash. However, accomplishing that might not be easy.
While the Rangers have a plethora of cap space, this free agency class is lacking star power, especially at the forward position. Alex Tuch is going to be the top option at forward, and while he is a very good player and a strong fit for the Rangers, he might become overvalued with other options being limited.
Furthermore, while Tuch headlines the forward class, there are some good defensemen who will be available. Help on the blue line is a need for the Rangers, but they would likely be looking for a complementary piece on the left side of their second unit that can move the puck.
One player that is going to be a desirable target is Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Carlson. However, while he is a talented player, he isn’t a great fit for the Rangers.
John Carlson Should Not Be On Rangers’ Radar
The 36-year-old defenseman will be one of the best players available at the position coming off a strong year with the Ducks and the Washington Capitals. Last year, he totaled 60 points with 14 goals and 46 assists in 71 games played. Despite his age, he is still playing at a very high level and should be able to get a nice, lucrative contract. While it might not be a long-term deal, he isn’t a strong fit for New York.
Due to the Rangers having one of the best defensemen on the right side in Adam Fox, spending big on the right side doesn’t make much sense for them, and that could be a reason why they will be looking to move on from Braden Schneider as a restricted free agent.
Furthermore, at Carlson’s age, he undoubtedly would want to play for a contender at this stage of his career. Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the Rangers at this stage. While things and needs can change based on roster moves, New York shouldn’t pursue the veteran as of now.