Why Potential Alex Tuch Contract Might Not Make Sense for NY Rangers
With the start of free agency nearly here for the New York Rangers, they will be an interesting team to keep an eye on with a lot of cap space.
As the Rangers prepare for the offseason, the team is going to be trying to make some improvements. Chris Drury is certainly going to be under some pressure to make a splash following missing the playoffs for two straight years and the team coming in last place in the Eastern Conference.
While the team has publicly said that they are retooling and not rebuilding, a last-place finish and having the third-worst record in the league are not good indications of where the team is headed. New York did play a bit better after the Olympic break, but if they want to turn things around and be a contender, there will be numerous areas to improve.
With scoring being a major issue for the team last year, that should be the number one priority for them. Unfortunately, the options to upgrade in that area are limited and the best choice is going to be Buffalo Sabres winger Alex Tuch.
Price For Tuch Will Be Too Steep
Even though the Rangers have the cap space, Tuch is arguably going to be far too expensive and not make sense based on where the team currently is. According to CapWages.com, the talented winger is set to receive a seven-year deal worth just over $10 million per season.
While Tuch is a strong fit both in terms of what he can bring as a scorer and his ability to play on the right side, that contract would be a lofty one for a player who is 30 years old.
For New York, they have been working hard the last couple of years during their retooling to get younger and shed some contracts. If the team appeared to be closer to being a contender, Tuch would then make some sense. However, where the Rangers currently sit, he isn’t the only player that they need.
If New York were able to add another impact player, then the argument could be made that spending on Tuch and trying to contend would make sense. Unfortunately, finding a star this summer is going to be a challenge, and while the talented winger is very good, he isn’t an elite player. Overall, while he is a good fit, the timing and the price arguably aren’t right for the Rangers this offseason.