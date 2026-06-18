NY Rangers Should Not Pursue Senators' Free Agent Goalie
The New York Rangers will be one of the teams with the most cap space entering free agency, and the team will likely be aggressive in trying to pursue some help. However, where they spend that money will be interesting to see.
As free agency gets set to start soon, the Rangers will have about $26 million in cap space to try to get some new players to hopefully help improve the team. New York is in clear need of some help upfront and in the scoring department. However, this likely isn’t the free agency class to spend money in that area, and it might behoove the Rangers to wait.
While there are some talented veteran defenseman, it would be surprising to see New York spend big on a veteran for their blue line, considering how much they have invested in their top pair.
One position that will be interesting to monitor is on the net. Who is going to be the backup for Igor Shesterkin is yet to be determined, and the Rangers could look to add a veteran. One potential option for the team will be veteran James Reimer.
Rangers Don’t Need to Pursue Reimer
Even though the veteran goalie didn’t play poorly after being signed mid-way through the season by the Ottawa Senators, the Rangers should be thinking about getting younger in the net.
Last season, Reimer made 14 appearances and 13 starts, totaling a (7-4-2) record, .886 save percentage, and a 2.46 GAA. The numbers certainly weren’t bad for the veteran, and it will be interesting to see what his market might look like. For the past two years, he hasn’t been terrible in the net, but at 38 years old, the clock is ticking on his career.
New York was a team that had a veteran goalie in Jonathan Quick for the last couple of years, and the results were mixed. Quick certainly wasn’t the player that he once was on a consistent basis, but he would show some flashes now and again.
While a case can be made for adding a veteran like Reimer to perhaps provide some insurance for the youngster Dylan Garand, the Rangers should be providing their young goalie with a vote of confidence. He was really impressive in a small sample size last year, and New York likely should have played him more down the stretch to see what he really could do.
Even though it wouldn’t be surprising to see them add a veteran, the Rangers appear to have a backup already in place.