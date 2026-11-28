The New York Rangers have had a solid start to the season and are in the playoff conversation, but injuries are starting to mount for the team.

Coming off a year to forget during the 2025-26 campaign, the Rangers were hungry to improve this past summer. New York came into the offseason with cap space and draft picks, and they used both to get better.

There was a debate about whether or not it made sense to retool or rebuild, but with two straight years of the team missing the playoffs, they elected to try and change that.

The Rangers ended up trading a lot of their draft capital to get better, and that comes with some risk. Unfortunately, injuries have changed the trajectory of the team this year, starting with Igor Shesterkin going down for the rest of the season early on.

Recently, more injuries to key players have piled up, with Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabe Perreault, and Pavel Dorofeyev all out. These are three of the best goal scorers on the team, and this was a group that wasn’t the most prolific to begin with offensively.

Now, with multiple key forwards out, Mike Sullivan has his hands full just trying to get lineups together. However, when looking at what they need from a goal-scoring standpoint, New York is going to need their blueliners to start being more aggressive in looking to score.

Rangers Need Blueline to Contribute More Offensively

Nov 25, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (5) waits for the face-off during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all of the forwards out for New York, scoring is going to have to come from somewhere. While all eyes will be on players like Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, and Alexis Lafrenière, help for that trio might have to come from the blueline.

This was one of the areas that the team improved quite a bit during the summer, and there is some good talent for the group. On the first pair, Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov have performed well together. Fox is leading the team in assists, but Gavrikov might be a player the Rangers will ask for more from in a goal-scoring role.

Behind that duo are Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson. Both of these players were brought in during the summer to improve the second pair and are capable of generating some more offense as well.

On the third pair, fifth overall Alberts Smits is still going to be out for a while, so it has been Braden Schneider and Scott Morrow as two right-handers together on that pair. Morrow has contributed a bit offensively in limited time this year and will be a player to watch.

Overall, a top scorer isn’t walking into the lineup anytime soon, and the Rangers have to find ways to generate offense. While it might not be ideal and is a bit of a change in philosophy, getting the blueliners in the mix more could help.