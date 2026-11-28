The New York Rangers suffered their third straight loss, with the team being unable to beat the Chicago Blackhawks. In the loss, it became apparent that they have a major issue.

With a 13-11-1 record, the Rangers are right in the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. However, injuries are mounting for the team, and they are very short-handed right now.

New York has had some ups and downs this year, but they are in the middle of some struggles, and there is reason to be concerned. The Rangers have a lot of key players out right now, and the forward lines for the team are a mess.

Mike Sullivan really has his work cut out for him right now, and on Friday night, some of their issues were highlighted. Despite tripling Chicago in shots and holding them to just 10 overall, the Rangers lost 2-1.

Spencer Knight was very good in this one, but New York simply doesn’t have the goal scorers with key players out. Recently, it was announced that Gabe Perreault is going to be out for an extended period of time, and he is joining Pavel Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand, who are both out. Now, the team has some glaring problems on offense.

Offense Has Become a Major Problem

Nov 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Rangers right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) skates with the puck during the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Rangers weren’t expected to be an offensive juggernaut this year, the team is really lacking in that area right now. Not having Bjorkstrand, Dorofeyev, and Perreault has resulted in the team missing three top-six-caliber players.

Those three players have combined for 20 goals so far this season, with Perreault and Bjorkstrand being tied for second on the team in goals scored this year.

Even though Dorofeyev hasn’t lived up to expectations, he is still a key player for this team, and his absence is missed as well.

With a first line that had Taylor Raddysh on it against the Blackhawks, it is clear that the Rangers are very short-handed. While Bjorkstrand and Perreault are going to be out for a while, the hope will be for the return of Dorofeyev soon.

When he does return, New York is going to need him to be the player that they hoped he would be when they traded for him. As of now, the Rangers are in a bit of trouble offensively, and they will need to really play perfectly defensively if they are going to win games.