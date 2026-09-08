Why Joonas Korpisalo Could Provide Nice Boost for NY Rangers
With the start of training camp coming up right around the corner for the New York Rangers, what the team will look like should be entertaining to monitor.
Coming off a year to forget, the Rangers worked really hard this offseason to improve. In free agency, the NHL Draft, and on the trade market, New York was able to seek out upgrades for their team.
It is not easy to find the balance between trying to win now while building for the future, but there is some good young talent on the team. While there was a lot of attention on upgrading both at forward and on the blueline, another spot New York needed to address was in the net.
Due to the retirement of Jonathan Quick, it left the Rangers needing a backup goalie. While Dylan Garand played well in limited action, New York elected to bring in veteran Joonas Korpisalo to perhaps provide a bit of stability to the position.
As a proven player in the league and with Igor Shesterkin ahead of him, this duo could be a strong one. However, even though Garand arguably deserved a real shot at being the backup, Korpisalo is a solid goalie and will help the team.
Backup Goalie Spot Could Be a Strength
After two years of being the backup for the Boston Bruins, Korpisalo will be coming to New York looking to provide relief when needed for one of the best in the game.
Shesterkin is still in his prime, and when he’s in the net, the Rangers can play with almost any team in the league. However, with the schedule going to 84 games this year, depth and, in this case, backup goaltending will be important.
Last season with the Bruins, Korpisalo totaled a 14-9-6 record, 3.15 GAA, .894 save percentage, and one shutout. With a goals saved above average of -1.1, there is a little work to do in that area, but as a backup, the numbers overall are solid.
For a New York team that is hoping to be a playoff contender, the play of Korpisalo is going to be important. While Shesterkin is going to carry the bulk of the workload, the Rangers will need their new backup to be productive and keep them in games.
If he is able to have a solid year as the backup in the net, New York will be in a good position to contend for a playoff spot.