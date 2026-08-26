NY Rangers Young Forward Projected for Career High Points
The New York Rangers desperately need some of the younger players on their roster to break through and start producing at the NHL level.
Development has not been a strong suit for the franchise in recent years. For the Rangers to turn things around on the ice, that needs to change. There is some intriguing talent in the organizational pipeline, but a step forward from players already on the roster would be huge.
Gabe Perreault has received a lot of attention as a breakout candidate, and rightfully so. He is locked into a top-six role and has some real upside with his playmaking ability, but he isn’t the only youngster to keep an eye on.
Another is Will Cuylle, who is turning into a reliable goal scorer for New York as a middle- and bottom-six option. A second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, No. 60 overall, he looks to be a key part of the team’s plans moving forward.
How many points is Will Cuylle projected for?
With back-to-back 20-goal seasons under his belt, what is in store for Cuylle in his fourth full season with the Rangers? Over at NHL.com, some projections have been shared by Pete Jensen, and good things are ahead for the 24-year-old winger.
Cuylle is projected to record 49 points during the 2026-27 campaign, which would be a new career high. His previous high was the 2024-25 season, when he had 45 points, lighting the lamp 20 times and handing out 25 assists.
He took a step back in the playmaking department last season, recording only 18 assists and producing 38 points overall. Improving upon that mark by 11 points would certainly help what has been an underachieving New York offense.
With Vincent Trocheck no longer on the team, there will be more offensive opportunities for players to take advantage of on special teams. Cuylle, at a minimum, is locked into a role on the second power-play unit, giving him a real opportunity to build upon the eight power-play points he produced last year.
Will Cuylle projected for career-high in points for Rangers
If that number pushes closer to 12-15, and he continues receiving increased playing time, he is an under-the-radar breakout candidate for the franchise. Cuylle will be motivated to bounce back from his 38-point campaign to put himself in line for a nice payday as a restricted free agent.
His negotiations will be fascinating to see unfold. Will he ask for second-line money despite being used mostly as a third-line winger by the Rangers?
If free agent Oliver Bjorkstrand doesn’t solidify his spot as a top-six option, Cuylle is one of the players who could seize a longer look as a top-six option, with Perreault, Pavel Dorofeyev and Alexis Lafreniere all capable of playing either spot on the wing.