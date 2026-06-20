Carson Carels Expected To Be on NY Rangers' Radar With Fifth Pick in NHL Draft
With the offseason officially kicking off for the New York Rangers, the team is going to be on the clock in less than a week with the fifth overall pick. However, who they are going to take is yet to be determined.
After a season to forget for the team, the Rangers are going to be hoping to have a good NHL Draft to help rebuild their prospect pool and add some young talent. This is an area that New York has struggled with over the last few years, and it is a reason why they are in the position that they are.
While the Rangers have a lot of cap space and figure to be players in free agency this summer, the draft is arguably going to be more important for them. New York has to start identifying and developing young talent better. With the fifth overall pick in the upcoming draft, they will have that chance.
Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) wrote that Carels will be “in the mix” for the Rangers with the fifth overall pick.
Carels Could be Great Addition
When looking at who the options might be for New York when they are on the clock with the fifth overall pick, Carels is going to be one of the top to consider. He is a very appealing prospect who shines on both ends of the ice.
While he might not be the biggest defender, he is extremely physical and plays with a bit of an edge to his game. Furthermore, on the offensive end of the ice, he is an excellent skater and can move the puck with the best of them.
Adding a player like that to the left side of the blue line is certainly a need for New York, who are looking to upgrade with some puck movers. However, as a prospect that appears to be the complete package, whether or not he will be available is going to be the question.
There is going to be at least one defenseman taken before the Rangers are on the clock, in all likelihood, and Carels could be the choice. Currently, with the three top forwards expected to go in the top four, it could be either Carels or Chase Reid as the first defenseman taken.
Overall, while New York would have loved to get one of the top forwards, Carels would fill an organizational need and be a good option for them to improve their team.