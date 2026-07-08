NY Rangers Star Surprisingly Seen as Player Who Might Request a Trade Next
With the offseason starting to settle down, the New York Rangers’ roster for next season will start to take shape. However, after a last-place finish and missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, the Rangers have to be better in the 2026-27 campaign.
Following a really poor year, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding New York coming into the summer. While this is a team that had cap space and draft picks to improve, what the plan was going to be was questioned.
Due to the Rangers being retooling and not rebuilding, it can blur the lines of what the goals are for the franchise. However, general manager Chris Drury made a plethora of moves that can help New York now and in the future.
Creating a successful team is not only important to the fans, but the players as well. Around the league, star players have requested to be traded from teams that have struggled, and New York isn’t immune to that.
Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some of the next stars who could potentially ask for a trade. Somewhat surprisingly, Rangers’ Adam Fox was mentioned on the list.
Fox Asking for Trade Would Be Surprising
It is certainly a bit of a shock to see Fox on this list with some other big names after the offseason that New York has been able to put together thus far. Coming off the last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, frustrations for the team were undoubtedly high. However, part of the reason for their struggles was that Fox was injured and missed time.
The talented defenseman is arguably the best skater on the team and a point-per-game type of player. Taking him out of the lineup had a major negative impact on the team, as shown by his absence.
While Fox might have had some thoughts after the tough season, this summer should change his tune. The Rangers have made numerous upgrades that will not only help for this coming season, but for years to come. The second-pair on the blueline behind him is much better, and New York added some major scoring help up front with Pavel Dorofeyev.
With the expectation that the Rangers should be a better team next season based on the moves that they made, it should result in Fox wanting to be a part of what the team is building towards. However, if struggles persist, he would be a name to keep an eye on.