Pavel Dorofeyev Details What Sold Him on NY Rangers
One of the biggest moves of the 2026 NHL offseason was the New York Rangers acquiring left winger Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights.
Just ahead of the Rangers coming on the clock with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, news broke of the blockbuster deal. To acquire Dorofeyev from the Golden Knights, the Rangers traded the Nos. 26 and 92 picks in this year’s draft and a 2028 first-round pick that is top-10 protected.
Certainly a steep price to pay, but one that was worthwhile for New York. They came into the offseason looking to add a bona fide top-six forward to the mix, and Dorofeyev certainly fits the bill.
Shortly after the trade was announced, the two sides agreed to a seven-year extension worth $11 million annually. The Rangers certainly think highly of Dorofeyev to sign him to such a deal, and the feeling is mutual, as this was a situation he could not turn down.
There is a lot to like about the Rangers for Pavel Dorofeyev
“There’s so many reasons to want to play here: it’s an original six team, a first-class organization, getting to play at [Madison Square Garden]. The list can go all the way down to the floor. I just couldn’t say no,” Dorofeyev said, via a post from the team’s official account on X.
Despite finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference this past season, New York was able to sell itself to one of the best players who was set to hit restricted free agency this offseason. The Rangers took full advantage of a brutal salary cap situation in Vegas, acquiring the talented goal scorer.
Dorofeyev has two full NHL seasons under his belt, and he has recorded at least 35 goals in each of them. He does his best work on the power play, scoring 35 goals on special teams in the last two regular seasons combined.
In the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he led the league with five power-play goals and 58 shots on goal. Always aggressively seeking out his shot, he is going to raise the Rangers’ offense to another level.
Already an excellent special-teams player, he could be even more productive sharing the ice with Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox during the man advantage. Turning 26 years old on Oct. 26, there could be another level for him to take his game to.
Dorofeyev is a great building block for the franchise at the forward position, with Albert Smits, the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, being a cornerstone player along the blueline. Both are going to help lead the team back to the level they want to be at.