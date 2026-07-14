NY Rangers Still Seeking Specific Return for Braden Schneider
The New York Rangers have had a very busy offseason so far, and there is still work for the team to do. On Monday, they were able to put a bit of a band-aid on one question mark, but the long-term solution has still yet to be figured out.
Coming into the offseason with a desire to improve, the Rangers were expected to be an active team, and that has certainly been the case. New York has completely revamped their roster, and this group does appear to be better on paper.
Since the Rangers finished in last place, there was no shortage of areas to address and improve. On paper, it looks like they have accomplished that for the most part. However, there is still work to be done.
Recently, with an arbitration hearing that was looming at the end of the month, the Rangers were able to address one of their looming questions for the short term.
Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the Rangers signing Braden Schneider to a one-year deal to avoid arbitration. However, as expected, they have been trying to move him for a top nine forward, but have been unsuccessful so far.
Moving Schneider Still Makes Sense
It comes as little surprise that New York has been trying to move Schneider for an upgrade up front. Adding another top nine forward has felt like a need for the Rangers after the flurry of moves to start free agency.
There are still some options available on the open market, but with Schneider signing for $5.5 million, the cap space for the team has quickly dried up. Now, New York has just under $2.5 million available for a free agent, which could be enough, but certainly makes things more tricky.
Even though the team has been able to avoid arbitration, Schneider will still be a restricted free agent next summer with arbitration rights. However, due to the Rangers not locking him up long-term, the thought has to be that trading him for help up front is the preference.
As of now, Schneider is scheduled to be on the third pair of the blueline. At $5.5 million for this season, he is a bit overpaid for that role, but he could be seen as a second-pair defenseman for other teams. Even though nothing has come to fruition as of yet, the Rangers could still move him this summer.