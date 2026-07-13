Arbitration Date Set for NY Rangers Defenseman Braden Schneider
As the offseason keeps pressing on for the New York Rangers, there is still some work to be done for the franchise.
This summer has been a busy one for the Rangers, as expected. New York came into the offseason with a desire to improve, and they have been able to accomplish that.
On paper, this is a team that looks much better compared to last season. Considering New York has missed the playoffs for the last two years, getting better and contending was certainly a goal for the team.
While it won’t be easy to go from last place in the Eastern Conference to making the playoffs, the Rangers might have the talent to pull it off. New York has been able to address a lot of their needs this summer, and there is reason to believe they will be much-improved.
However, while the team will be getting set for next season, they still have a major decision to make regarding their young defenseman, Braden Schneider. As a restricted free agent, there has yet to be anything done regarding his future with the team. However, he now does have his arbitration date set.
According to PuckPedia, Schneider’s arbitration hearing will be on July 29th.
Future of Schneider is Uncertain
There has been no shortage of talk surrounding the future of Schneider with the Rangers so far this summer. He has been seen as a prime trade candidate for quite some time. However, unlike Vincent Trocheck, who the team traded, they have yet to make a decision on his future with the group.
Last season, Schneider saw his role increase quite a bit, especially when Adam Fox missed time. However, the results weren’t great, and New York would have liked to see more from the young defenseman.
He totaled 18 points with two goals and 16 assists in a bit of an uninspiring campaign. However, at 24 years old, there is still some potential to improve, and he could be a second-pair defenseman for years to come.
For New York, they used a lot of their draft capital to improve their blueline this summer. However, they were all left-handed players. The Rangers do have the cap space to lock up Schneider long-term if they see fit.
However, things seem to be quiet on that front, which is a bit surprising if they did want to keep him long-term. With his arbitration hearing set for the end of the month, it will be interesting to see what Schneider’s future holds.