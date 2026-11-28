With injuries mounting and the New York Rangers in the first half of a back-to-back, they were hopeful to get back on track against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Coming into their game on Friday night, the big storyline for the team was about how many injuries they have been dealing with up front on their forward lines. The depth of this group is being tested, and they are trying to find a way to survive.

To start in the first period, a penalty by Matt Rempe sent New York to the penalty kill, and a turnover in their zone would result in an easy goal for the Blackhawks. Andrew Mangiapane would score his first of the year, and New York was trailing early. That big hit by Rempe would result in him dropping the gloves a little later on in this one in a good scrap with Dillon Boucher

On a power play of their own, the Rangers would get one back on a goal by Mika Zibanejad. The goal was Zibanejad’s seventh of the year and the assists went to J.T. Miller and Adam Fox. For Miller, it was the 500th assist of his career, marking a major milestone for the captain.

Unfortunately, New York would commit another penalty and sent the Blackhawks back to the power play late in the period. It would once again be Mangiapane scoring the goal, which was his second of the game.

Overall, the Rangers were the better team in the period, but Chicago was able to find the back of the net on two of their three shots.

In the second period, neither team was able to find the back of the net, but it was the Blackhawks starting to play a bit better at even strength.

Offense Struggles for Rangers

Nov 27, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) shoots the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers would find some serious momentum in the first half of the third period and really started to dominate play. New York would outshoot the Blackhawks 10-1 in the first half of the period and had 1.2 expected goals. However, it was Spencer Knight who continued to perform well in this one.

Even though the Rangers were able to dominate play, it is clear that with the injuries they don't have the scorers on the roster right now. New York needs to get healthy and they are going to really have to play mistake-free hockey in order to win games. As shown by the Rangers losing a game in which they allowed only 10 shots, offense is going to be an issue with some key players out.

Next up for the Rangers will be a trip back home to MSG for a matchup against the Calgary Flames.