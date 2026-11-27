Per Mollie Walker of the New York Post, the New York Rangers were served with some ice-cold bad injury updates over Thanksgiving.

Walker has reported that Liam Greentree is considered day-to-day with the Hartford Wolf Pack due to a lower-body injury. In addition, and most significantly, NHL winger Gabe Perreault will also be out for four to six weeks with a lower-body injury. Her story also indicates Perreault has already been placed on injured reserve.

Perreault is now the ninth player the Rangers have lost for a considerable amount of time since training camp began and through just the first 25 games of the ongoing 2026-27 NHL season.

Though, Perreault could return as early as late December or as delayed as early January.

Lots of #NYR updates on Thanksgiving:



- Gabe Perreault (lower-body) is out 4-6 weeks

- Juuso Pärssinen has been recalled, not here for practice

- Eeli Tolvanen has a maintenance day



Just an FYI: Liam Greentree (lower-body) is day-to-day in Hartford. — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) November 26, 2026

Rangers Head Coach Mike Sullivan is at a loss when it comes to the sheer number of injuries the Blueshirts have been hit with.

“It just seems like when it rains it pours with respect to injuries right now," Sullivan said to the New York Post. "The number of guys that we have out is, you know, it’s a challenge. I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you that.”

His comment comes as the Rangers have already been without Joseph Veleno (for 20 games), Pavel Dorofeyev (for three games) and fellow right-winger Oliver Bjorkstrand (for two games).

Additionally — Sean Durzi recently returned from an eight-game leave due to a lower-body injury, and rookie blueliner Alberts Smits is expected to be absent for the next two to three months with an upper-body ailment, after having already missed the last seven games.

What Perreault Being MIA Means for the New York Rangers

Nov 13, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers forward Gabe Perreault (94) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perreault, who is 21, is a talented budding right winger for the Rangers.

A former member of the Boston College Eagles, Perreault has posted 11 points this season, scoring seven goals to go along with four assists. He was originally drafted at No. 23 overall in the 2023 NHL Draft and currently wears No. 94 for the Blueshirts.

Perreault's injury will mean a significant loss to the Rangers' offense; in his first full League season (2025-26), Perreault was quick to make an impact with 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points, three power-play goals and three game-winning goals.

The young talent would also make history, becoming the second Rangers rookie in over three decades to have recorded a three-game, multi-point streak and the fourth to score a hat trick.

Internationally, Perreault also boasts a track record of success. He represented Team USA at the 2024 and 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, logging 20 points in 14 matchups, helping the U.S. to capture back-to-back gold medals.

The Rangers will have to take on post-Thanksgiving back-to-back games without Perreault. The New York franchise is next to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 27 and will then host the Calgary Flames on the evening of Nov. 28.