NY Rangers Surprisingly Not Listed as a Team That Will Make a Bold Trade
The New York Rangers are heading into the offseason with a desire to improve and a bit of an uncertain future.
For the last two years, the Rangers have missed the playoffs, and there has undoubtedly been some frustration about the direction of the team. While the front office has been adamant about the team not being in a rebuild, they are trying to balance getting young while remaining competitive. That is a tough thing to accomplish, but it is possible for the team to pull it off.
This summer, New York will have some good assets they can use to improve. In the NHL Draft, the team will have two first-round picks, one of which is the fifth overall pick. Furthermore, with the salary cap increase, the team is going to have plenty of room to make additions. Unfortunately, the free agent pool isn’t the best this year.
With one of the needs for the team figuring to be to add a scorer for their top six, the team might have to go to the trade market in order to accomplish that. As of now, there have been some rumblings about big names, and it will be interesting to see who becomes available.
Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some teams that need to make a bold trade this offseason. Surprisingly, the Rangers weren’t mentioned.
New York Could Use a Bold Trade
It is a bit surprising to see the Rangers not being listed as a team that needs to make a bold trade, especially considering their desire to improve. Missing the playoffs for two straight years and coming in last place in the Eastern Conference has certainly caused some frustration within the fan base, and a bold trade would make sense.
While the price tag to acquire a star would be the most important thing, New York seemingly has a desire to acquire one. With some young talent, draft picks, and cap space, the Rangers can swing big if they choose to.
New York still has elite players in their prime, with Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin both playing at a high level when healthy. If the Rangers can land another star offensive player and improve the supporting cast a bit, there is reason to believe that they can have a quick turnaround and get back into contention. While keeping the fifth overall pick would be ideal, the team should certainly be exploring a bold trade.