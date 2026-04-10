NY Rangers Taught by Sabres There’s Levels to Team Success
The New York Rangers played their final game of the 2025-26 NHL regular season at Madison Square Garden against the Buffalo Sabres.
It was a great measuring stick game for a young, emerging Rangers team. They are missing the postseason for a second consecutive year, but their performance has really improved over the last few weeks, looking to end the campaign with some positive momentum.
New York has been playing the spoiler role, defeating Eastern Conference playoff hopes in the Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals. It looked as if they could put a wrench in the Sabres’ plans to win the Atlantic Division, but Buffalo exerted their will down the stretch for a 5-3 win.
Despite the loss, head coach Mike Sullivan came away proud of how his team performed against a premier opponent.
Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan proud of team's performance
"I thought we played a pretty good game tonight against a real good team," Sullivan said, via Dan Rosen of NHL.com. "We didn't get the result, but when you look at how the game was played, we felt really good about our overall team game. We had a lot of looks. We had a lot of scoring opportunities. We passed up others, especially in the third. But I really like our team game."
The Rangers showed a lot of resiliency getting back into the game. The Sabres took a 2-0 lead not even nine minutes into the game, which took the air out of Madison Square Garden for the home finale.
But, with 39 seconds left in the first period, Alexis Lafreniere scored a power-play goal to cut the deficit in half heading into the first intermission. He would light the lamp again at 2:57 into the second period to tie the game up.
14:44 into the period, it was Adam Fox recording his second point of the contest, scoring his ninth goal of the season to give New York a 3-2 lead.
The Rangers had proven they could hang with an elite squad, but were taught a lesson in the third period by Buffalo that they still have some work to do if they want to reach the level that the Sabres have.
Rangers were dominated at Sabres in third period
Buffalo dominated the third period. Alex Tuch scored at 5:51 to even the score at three goals apiece. He deflected a shot from Peyton Krebs past Igor Shesterkin.
"It's a sifter from the blue line," Sullivan said. "We got an opportunity to get in the shot lane. We don't. Then we don't get the stick at the netfront. Those are hard plays to defend. The best way to do it is if we can deny the shot. Then you don't have to defend the netfront."
Just over a minute later, 7:14 into the third, Jason Zucker scored what would amount to the game-winning goal. The final score was recorded by Zach Benson on an empty net.
While the Sabres generated scoring opportunity after scoring opportunity, New York was shut down. They had only one shot attempt on goal in the third period, getting outplayed by a team that kicked into another gear to close them out.
What the Rangers have accomplished down the stretch should not be minimized; it will create plenty of positive momentum for the front office to build upon in the offseason. But, there is work to do for them to reach the level of a team of the caliber of Buffalo.