New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers Taught by Sabres There’s Levels to Team Success

The New York Rangers have some work to do to reach the level of the Buffalo Sabres.

Kenneth Teape

Apr 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jason Zucker (17) makes a move around New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the third period at Madison Square Garden.
Apr 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jason Zucker (17) makes a move around New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. / Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images
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The New York Rangers played their final game of the 2025-26 NHL regular season at Madison Square Garden against the Buffalo Sabres.

It was a great measuring stick game for a young, emerging Rangers team. They are missing the postseason for a second consecutive year, but their performance has really improved over the last few weeks, looking to end the campaign with some positive momentum.

New York has been playing the spoiler role, defeating Eastern Conference playoff hopes in the Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals. It looked as if they could put a wrench in the Sabres’ plans to win the Atlantic Division, but Buffalo exerted their will down the stretch for a 5-3 win.

Despite the loss, head coach Mike Sullivan came away proud of how his team performed against a premier opponent.

Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan proud of team's performance

New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

"I thought we played a pretty good game tonight against a real good team," Sullivan said, via Dan Rosen of NHL.com. "We didn't get the result, but when you look at how the game was played, we felt really good about our overall team game. We had a lot of looks. We had a lot of scoring opportunities. We passed up others, especially in the third. But I really like our team game."

The Rangers showed a lot of resiliency getting back into the game. The Sabres took a 2-0 lead not even nine minutes into the game, which took the air out of Madison Square Garden for the home finale.

But, with 39 seconds left in the first period, Alexis Lafreniere scored a power-play goal to cut the deficit in half heading into the first intermission. He would light the lamp again at 2:57 into the second period to tie the game up.

14:44 into the period, it was Adam Fox recording his second point of the contest, scoring his ninth goal of the season to give New York a 3-2 lead.

The Rangers had proven they could hang with an elite squad, but were taught a lesson in the third period by Buffalo that they still have some work to do if they want to reach the level that the Sabres have.

Rangers were dominated at Sabres in third period

Buffalo Sabres right wing Jack Quinn, defenseman Bowen Byram celebrate left wing Jason Zucker's goal.
Apr 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Jack Quinn (22) and defenseman Bowen Byram (4) celebrate the goal by left wing Jason Zucker (17) against the New York Rangers during the third period at Madison Square Garden. / Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Buffalo dominated the third period. Alex Tuch scored at 5:51 to even the score at three goals apiece. He deflected a shot from Peyton Krebs past Igor Shesterkin.

"It's a sifter from the blue line," Sullivan said. "We got an opportunity to get in the shot lane. We don't. Then we don't get the stick at the netfront. Those are hard plays to defend. The best way to do it is if we can deny the shot. Then you don't have to defend the netfront."

Just over a minute later, 7:14 into the third, Jason Zucker scored what would amount to the game-winning goal. The final score was recorded by Zach Benson on an empty net.

While the Sabres generated scoring opportunity after scoring opportunity, New York was shut down. They had only one shot attempt on goal in the third period, getting outplayed by a team that kicked into another gear to close them out.

What the Rangers have accomplished down the stretch should not be minimized; it will create plenty of positive momentum for the front office to build upon in the offseason. But, there is work to do for them to reach the level of a team of the caliber of Buffalo.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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