NY Rangers Star Has Quietly Been Elite Once Again This Season
As the New York Rangers attempt to continue their winning ways and finish the season strong, the overall year has unfortunately been a disappointment.
Despite some high expectations coming into the campaign, the Rangers have been one of the worst teams in the league overall this season, and they have seen quite a bit of change. With the organization being in a retooling, they have let some of their veterans go lately.
Now, this is a much younger group that is still being led by a couple of key veterans. Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox are two of those stars who are still on the team, and they have been helping spark the success of late.
Zibanejad has had an excellent overall season as one of the best offensive players in the league. Furthermore, Fox is now healthy and playing at an extremely high level as well.
Furthermore, while those two veterans have been skating well and producing on offense, the play of their goalie, Igor Shesterkin, of late and really all season has flown under the radar a bit.
Igor Has Quietly Been Elite This Year
While the team overall might be struggling, it has been a good campaign for their star goalie. As one of the best in the business, Shesterkin gives New York a chance to win any night that he is in the net.
Overall, he has totaled a 25-17-6 record, 2.50 GAA, and .912 save percentage. Recently, he has been performing at a very high level, earning at least one point in 15 of the last 21 games.
Furthermore, when comparing him to some of the other best goalies in the league, he stacks up statistically as well. Among goalies with at least 45 starts, he is tied with Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the best save percentage in the league. Generally speaking, that is a good indication of how good a goalie is, as sometimes goals allowed could be a product of a player facing more shots.
Due to the Rangers struggling this year, it has overshadowed some of the good performances from their star goalie. However, even though the team might have a losing record, it hasn’t been because of Shesterkin.
As New York prepares for the offseason, they do have the luxury of not having to worry about one position, and that is in the net. Shesterkin is still one of the best in the league and will remain a key piece for the franchise.