NY Rangers Star Stays Red Hot Heading Down the Stretch
While the New York Rangers might have seen their modest two-game winning streak come to an end, there were some good performances from players in the loss to the Buffalo Sabres.
With the Rangers playing some very good hockey of late, they were unable to secure a win in their final home game of the year against the Sabres. New York was able to hold a 3-2 lead going into the third period, but Buffalo got hot in the final frame and scored two goals to take the lead, before netting another on an empty net.
While the Rangers might have come up short in the game on Wednesday night, they are still playing some really good hockey of late. With five wins in their last seven games, this has been one of the best stretches of hockey for New York this season, and that is great to see to wrap up the campaign.
Even though there is undoubtedly some excitement about what the offseason will bring for the Rangers, both on the trade market and in free agency, they do still have some talented veterans who have been performing at a high level. One of those players has been the star defenseman, Adam Fox.
Fox Stays Hot
Like the overall season for New York, it was undoubtedly a frustrating one for Fox as well. The talented defenseman missed a lot of time this year because of injury, and that certainly contributed to some of the struggles of the team. When healthy, the Rangers are a completely different team when he is on the ice, and that has been showcased of late.
Against the Sabres, Fox was able to keep up his stellar play of late, recording an assist and a power play goal. The two points extended his points streak to eight games, which is tied for the second-longest streak in the league currently. Furthermore, with it being another multi-point game, he is tied for the longest streak of his career at three games, and that also ties him for the lead in the league currently.
In his last three games, he has now recorded two goals and five assists for an excellent total of seven points. The 28-year-old might have missed time this year, but he is averaging a point per game currently, which is a feat that he was able to accomplish during the 2023-24 season. Overall, the star defenseman is playing some great hockey of late and is helping lead the surge down the stretch.