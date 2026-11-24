NY Rangers Test Out New Top Six at Practice With Injuries Mounting
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The New York Rangers saw their winning streak come to an end against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, and with injuries mounting, they might be shaking some things up for their next game.
With the quarter of the season mark passing for the Rangers, the team has been playing good hockey overall and is right in the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
As things currently look in the Metropolitan Division, the third spot is very much going to be up for grabs between a couple of different teams. The Rangers have dealt with a lot of injuries this year, but they are right in the mix for this spot.
The loss of Igor Shesterkin was a big one for the team, but they have had other players both up front and on the blueline also get injured and miss time. Now, with some recent injuries up front at forward, the Rangers might be going with a new-look Top Six.
Rangers Shake Up Top Six at Practice
With Oliver Bjorkstrand out for a couple of months and Pavel Dorofeyev also injured, the forward group for New York is looking a bit thin.
According to Mollie Walker at practice, the Rangers have shaken things up a bit with their top six. Against the Carolina Hurricanes, the second line featured Will Cuylle along with J.T. Miller and Tye Kartye.
The duo of Miller and Kartye is seemingly one that Mike Sullivan isn’t going to be touching any time soon, and those two figure to be the staples of the second line.
However, at practice, it was Gabe Perreault and Cuylle switching in a bit of a surprise move. The trio of Perreault, Mika Zibanejad, and Alexis Lafreniere has been a good one, but the injuries have resulted in Sullivan shaking things up.
For Sullivan, he has had a tough job of late managing all of the lineups with a lot of players injured. While the Rangers do have some good fixtures in place at certain spots, being with Dorofeyev and Bjorkstrand is tough. Both of these players are Top Six caliber of guys, and not having both in the lineup is a tough blow.
New York is going to be back in action on Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres on the road. This will be an easier opponent coming off their matchup with the defending champions, and it will be interesting to see if these new lines are what the team elects to go with.
Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20