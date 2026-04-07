NY Rangers Took Full Advantage of Capitals Goalie’s Rust
The New York Rangers might be eliminated from the Eastern Conference playoffs, but they are still having a major impact on how the standings are going to shake out.
Winners in five out of their last six games, they are making life difficult for some of the other franchises looking to make a push for a postseason spot. The latest victim to be defeated by the Rangers was the Washington Capitals.
Right in the mix for a wild card spot, the Capitals went into Madison Square Garden on April 5 hungry for a victory. Instead, they were on the wrong end of one of the worst blowouts in the NHL this season, losing 8-1.
It was a brutal return to the ice for Washington goalie Charlie Lindgren. He faced 32 shots and allowed eight of them to go in, with New York taking full advantage of the rustiness he was attempting to work through.
Rangers dominate Charlie Lindgren in return to ice
Lindgren hasn’t started a game since March 12, which led to Logan Thompson being between the pipes for 10 consecutive games. The Capitals didn’t do much to help their netminder out in his return.
“We can’t just throw ‘Chucky’ (Lindgren) under the bus like this, especially at this time of the year when we need points, we need to win,” Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas said, via Dan Rosen of NHL.com. “We always have been talking about how it doesn’t matter how it looks, but it can’t look like this.”
Tied 1-1 after the first period, the Rangers went on an offensive onslaught in the second. They scored five goals in the period, which matched a season high for a single period, overwhelming Washington with constant action in front of the crease and capitalizing on power play situations.
Multiple goals were scored on deflections, as Lindgren didn’t have much of a chance to slow down New York on some of their scoring opportunities.
Will Cuylle recorded a hat trick in the game, the second player in as many games for the Rangers to do so. In their 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings, it was Gabe Perreault who lit the lamp three times.
Alas, big scoring nights against Lindgren have been far too commonplace for the Capitals’ liking this season. This is the second time he has given up at least seven goals in a game, and he has surrendered at least three goals in 16 out of his 21 starts this season.
To put into perspective how shaky his performance has been, his opposing goalie in net, Igor Shesterkin, has allowed 3+ goals 23 times in 49 starts.