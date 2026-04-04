NY Rangers' Forward Accomplishes Impressive Feat Against Red Wings
The New York Rangers hosted the Detroit Red Wings in an Original Six matchup on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. Despite this being an extremely meaningful game for the Red Wings, it was the Rangers who came away with the victory.
After a tightly contested game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Rangers were back at home, hoping to play spoiler against the Red Wings. The Eastern Conference is a gauntlet right now, with every point meaning a lot for teams.
Detroit is one of the teams just on the outside and looking in, but they were unable to get the job done. In the win, New York received a vintage performance from goalie Jonathan Quick. The 40-year-old returned from injury and was nearly able to get a shutout win. Overall, he saved 31 of 32 shots, making it one of his best performances of the year.
Furthermore, while Quick was one of the best players for the Rangers on Saturday, he was overshadowed a bit by the performance of 20-year-old Gabe Perreault. In the victory, the talented young forward was able to record his first hat-trick in a memorable day at The Garden.
Great Accomplishment for Perreault
At just 20 years old, it is not easy to do what the right winger was able to accomplish, and it will certainly be a game that he will always remember. It wasn’t until late in the second period that Perreault was able to score his first goal of the game, which gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead at the time.
He followed that goal up with a power play goal at the 7:13 mark in the third period, which felt like the dagger. Adam Fox was able to get the assist on that goal, improving his points streak to six games now.
Furthermore, with a need for the hat trick, it was Perreault who scored an empty net goal for New York to seal the deal. It was undoubtedly the best game of the season for the former first-round pick, and performances like that from young players should make the franchise pleased. With the season coming to a close, hopefully he can have a few more great games down the stretch.
Next up for Perreault and the Rangers will be the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Like against the Red Wings, the Capitals are a team that is in need of points to keep their playoff hopes alive.