NY Rangers' Tye Kartye Praises Play of Matt Rempe

The New York Rangers were able to secure their first win of the preseason in come-from-behind fashion against the New Jersey Devils. In the win, there may have been some clarity about one roster battle.

While things did not start out well for the Rangers in the first two periods, the team really came alive in the third and figured out some ways to bother the Devils.

New York seemingly made the adjustment to get bodies in front of the net, and this worked well. The Rangers were able to score three unanswered goals in the third period and held a lead late. While they did give up a goal late and go into overtime and a shootout, the team really played much better after the first two periods.

While Will Cuylle was the standout performer on the offensive end of the ice with a goal, assist, and the game-winner in the shootout, others performed well. One line that could very well be together on Opening Night was the trio of Joe Veleno, Tye Kartye, and Matt Rempe.

Kartye Praises Rempe

Sep 24, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Matt Rempe (73) is separated from New Jersey Devils defenseman Topias Vilen (38) in the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kartye spoke with Rangers On SI about the performance of Rempe, who is battling for a spot on the fourth line. “I thought he was good tonight. I mean, obviously on the forecheck, he's a menace.”

This was certainly an important game for Rempe, who is battling for a spot on the fourth line with Jaroslav Chmelar. In the win on Thursday night, Rempe was able to record an assist and, as a big body in front of the net, caused some problems for the Devils on defense. As always, Rempe was physical in the game as well, totaling a game-high eight hits.

With just one preseason game remaining against the Islanders and not a lot of days at camp left either before the puck drops on the season-opener on Tuesday, Mike Sullivan has some important decisions to still make regarding roster spots.

While on defense it seems likely that fifth overall pick Alberts Smits is going to be the guy on the left side of the third pair, the fourth line is a challenging one to predict.

Thursday was certainly a good game from Rempe, and the big winger looks healthy. Getting some praise from Kartye, who would be a linemate of his, is also encouraging to see. With time running out, it will be interesting to see if it does end up being Rempe who wins the spot.