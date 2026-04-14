NY Rangers Unable to Send Off Veteran On a High Note in His Final Game
The New York Rangers played their penultimate game of the season against the Florida Panthers on Monday night and were unable to secure a win. While it might have been the second-to-last game of the year for the team, it was the final one in the great career of goalie Jonathan Quick.
Coming into their matchup against the Panthers, the Rangers were on a two-game losing streak, but were playing decent hockey over an extended stretch. However, another loss has New York on a three-game losing streak, with the end of the campaign right around the corner.
Overall, it has been a disappointing season for the Rangers. This was a team that was hopeful to be a contender this year, but that was never the case. Despite not being in the playoff hunt for quite some time, credit should go to the team for playing hard down the stretch, even if all eyes have been on the NHL Lottery and the offseason.
In their 3-2 loss to Florida, it was an emotional game for the team, with it being announced beforehand that it would be the final game in the great career of their veteran goalie. Unfortunately, the team and Quick were unable to cap off a great career with a win.
Quick Caps Off Great Career
At 40 years old, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that, as an impending free agent, Quick decided that this was the right time to call it a career. The former Stanley Cup champion has accomplished a lot over his career and has been one of the best in the last couple of decades in the NHL.
However, father time comes for everyone, and Quick has not been the best for New York in the backup role over the last couple of campaigns. This year, he has totaled a 6-17-2 record, .891 save percentage, and 3.09 GAA. Those numbers aren’t great and are a ways off from his career averages.
On Monday, it wasn’t the best performance by the 40-year-old, allowing three goals on just 17 saves. Now, with Quick calling it a career, it creates a position that the team will need to fill this offseason. While they are fortunate to have one of the best goalies in the league in Igor Shesterkin, they will need someone behind him.
Even though it might not have ended in a win, it has been a fantastic career for Quick.