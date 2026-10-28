NY Rangers Forward Continues To Defy Expectations for Team

The 2026-27 NHL regular season has already been a roller coaster ride for the New York Rangers through 14 games.

They started off scorching hot, going 6-2, but injuries have caught up to them. They are 1-3-1 in their last five games, falling back to Earth, and season-long projections are not favorable for them given the current state of their goaltending depth.

There is a lot to figure out with the defense and goaltending moving forward. Without those two areas producing, it is going to be hard to string wins together. But at least the Rangers can take some solace in their offense performing at a relatively high level.

One of the most surprising contributors to that success has been Tye Kartye. He locked himself into a role on the fourth line with a strong offseason and preseason, but head coach Mike Sullivan gave him a shot in the top six earlier this season when he shook up his line combinations.

Tye Kartye has been pleasant surprise for Rangers

Oct 26, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Tye Kartye (24) skates across the blue line against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite some perceived limitations based on scouting reports and analysis, Kartye has not looked overmatched while playing on the second line alongside center J.T. Miller and some combination of Pavel Dorofeyev, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Alexis Lafreniere on the left side.

While the team’s performance against the Los Angeles Kings was disappointing overall in a 6-3 loss, Kartye kept up his impressive play. He recorded one goal and one assist, giving him three multi-point games already this season.

Kartye has recorded at least one point in three out of his last four games, as he is thriving with the opportunity that Sullivan has provided him.

The coaching staff is certainly gaining more confidence in him, with the 17:57 of ice time being the most Kartye has received in a single game this season, surpassing the previous high of 16:26, which was set just four days prior against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Like so many of his teammates this season, Kartye has been incredibly productive on home ice. According to NHL.com, he now has a four-game point streak at Madison Square Garden, scoring three goals and handing out four assists during that span.

In total, Kartye has 10 points, which is tied with Miller for fourth on the team. He has scored four goals to go with six assists in 14 games, and has a plus/minus of +1. What makes his production all the more impressive is that it is all coming during even-strength play.

188 of the 216 minutes that he has logged this season have come during 5-on-5 situations, per Money Puck. Kartye has not logged a single minute yet this season on the man advantage, but is sixth on the team with 23 minutes when New York faces a 4-on-5 situation.

Claiming him off waivers from the Seattle Kraken has proven to be one of the best moves that Chris Drury has made in recent years.