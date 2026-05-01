NY Rangers Unsurprisingly Named Potential Landing Spot for Dallas Stars Forward
As the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on, there have been a number of teams already eliminated from contention. With some star players getting eliminated, rumors have already started to swirl about potential guys that could be on the move.
Following first-round exits for teams, there is always going to be talk about what a team can do to improve or whether it was a disappointing campaign. For some of the eliminated squads, there have been disappointing finishes so far.
The New York Rangers are one of the teams that have been watching from the sidelines, hoping to retool this summer and get back into contention next year. In order for that to happen, the Rangers are going to need to make some adjustments and improvements to their roster.
While there are some good things in place, New York is well behind some of the best of the best in the Eastern Conference, especially in the scoring department. With a good amount of cap space, the Rangers would be in a strong position to add in free agency. However, impact options are a bit limited in that area, and if it is a star they seek, it will have to come in a trade.
Lyle Fitzsimmons of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Rangers being a potential landing spot for Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson after an early exit for the Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Rangers Make Sense for Robertson
It was undoubtedly a disappointing end to the season for the Stars, who were eliminated by the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dallas was a team that was hoping to contend for a championship, and now they will be entering a very uncertain offseason.
With the cap space already being tight for the Stars, they are going to have some tough decisions to make this offseason. Arguably, the hardest decision will be what to do with their star forward.
Robertson is a restricted free agent at the end of the season, and with money being tight, they could explore trading him this summer. As always, when it comes to star players, New York is going to be in the mix, and Robertson would undoubtedly fill a need for them.
With a lot of cap space and some good assets, the Rangers are certainly a team that could be in the mix for a player like Robertson. Being able to work out a trade and then sign him long-term would be the needed jolt that New York needs as they retool this summer.