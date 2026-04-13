NY Rangers Unsurprisingly Named Potential Landing Spot for Senators Star
As the New York Rangers prepare for their final two games of the season, the front office and franchise will be planning for the offseason.
With the year coming to a close, the team will be looking to continue to try to finish the campaign on a positive note. Even though they have lost two games straight, this is a team that has won five of their last eight games overall and has been playing better hockey of late.
While things have been going better, especially on the offensive end of the ice, New York is still likely to shake things up this summer. Finishing with one of the worst records in the league is not what the team had envisioned this year, and the pressure will be on to improve.
Despite trading some talent at the trade deadline, the front office made it clear that they are retooling and not rebuilding. Based on how the team has looked down the stretch with some improved play and a nice mix of veterans and young players, they might not be too far off from being a contender once again. However, in order to do so, they will need to make some upgrades.
New York did a nice job of setting themselves up for the summer with a plethora of cap space. That will allow them to pursue help in free agency, while also providing them room to make trades as well.
Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Rangers being a potential landing spot for Ottawa Senators star Brady Tkachuk.
Pursuing Tkachuk Makes Sense
Even though the Senators are likely to be a playoff team once again this year, there have been a lot of rumors about Tkachuk already. With his family making some public comments about the team, it’s certainly possible that the relationship is strained.
If that is the case and Ottawa is going to entertain offers on him, New York makes a ton of sense. The star forward could instantly become one of the best scorers on the team and provide them with some star power that the Rangers always like to pursue.
While there is no guarantee that he would be available and what the price tag might be for him in a trade, New York would be wise to pursue him. The Rangers will undoubtedly be in the mix for a lot of the top rumored players to be available, and Tkachuk could be one of them.