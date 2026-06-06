NY Rangers Veteran Reportedly Drawing ‘Ton of Interest'
The New York Rangers are expected to be very busy this offseason, seeking avenues to improve their roster.
After finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference this past season, it is clear that a lot of work needs to be done. It will be interesting to see what route the team president and general manager, Chris Drury, will take.
One of the moves many people expect the Rangers to make is trading Vincent Trocheck. The veteran center was heavily involved in trade rumors ahead of the deadline this past season, but the team opted to hold onto him.
Part of the reason behind retaining Trocheck was that his market was expected to be bigger in the summer. By all accounts, the front office made the right decision to hold on to him as the market developed.
Interest in Vincent Trocheck very high this offseason
According to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, New York is going to have plenty of options when it comes to moving its veterans.
“The Blueshirts have been rewarded with a ton of interest around the NHL for Trocheck, who is widely considered to be signed to one of the most valuable contracts at the center position in the NHL right now with three seasons remaining at $5.625 million per and a 10-team no-trade list that kicks in July 1,” Walker wrote.
Given how limited the center market is this summer, Trocheck is going to be a hot commodity. Other than Dylan Larkin, who recently requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings, the Rangers veteran is likely atop plenty of teams’ wish lists.
His contract, which is already viewed as a premium asset, is going to become even more valuable as it ages. With the NHL salary cap projected to be on the rise over the next few years, his $5.625 million annual average becomes that much more of a steal.
For a player of his caliber, that is certainly a steal. Trocheck brings valuable experience and leadership to the team, while remaining a productive two-way player, making an impact offensively and defensively on the penalty kill.
Acquiring him will not be cheap, as the Rangers know how valuable an asset they have on their hands. Reportedly, they are looking for three assets in return for Trocheck, which is the same asking price they had ahead of the deadline.
Back in March, no team was willing to meet the asking price. In the offseason, it sounds much more likely that a deal can be reached.