NY Rangers Veteran Emerging as Early X-Factor for Next Season
It has been a busy offseason for the New York Rangers, and the team is hoping to be much improved for next season. However, their success could rely on a couple of potential X-factors.
Coming off a terrible campaign, the Rangers are hoping to pull off what would be a pretty great turnaround. New York came in last place in the Eastern Conference last season, and there were a ton of problems with the team.
Chris Drury and the front office worked really hard to address a lot of these issues, and the talent for the Rangers is much improved on paper.
However, while the team will have some new faces coming in, they also will be relying on some of their existing talent to be better. With the season being so poor, there weren’t too many bright spots for the team, and one player that struggled was their captain. Now, as the team prepares for next year, he will be key.
J.T. Miller Is Early X-Factor
While it might be early to predict which players are going to be key for the Rangers, it certainly appears like Miller is going to be one of them. In his first full year after coming back to New York, the results were not great for Miller.
The veteran forward really struggled, totaling 53 points in 68 games played. Furthermore, with a -30 on the ice, not much went right for him. This offseason, the Rangers did end up trading Vincent Trocheck, who was one of the most sought-after trade targets this summer.
By dealing Trocheck, there will be no doubt who the second-line center is going to be for New York, and that will be Miller. Now, while he did have a bad year, there is reason to believe that he can bounce back. He was a much more productive player the year prior when he split time between the Vancouver Canucks and the Rangers.
Furthermore, he is going to have some better talent on his line. Either Gabe Perreault or Pavel Dorofeyev will likely be playing on one of the wings, giving Miller a real threat to score alongside him.
As New York tries to figure out how good they can be, a lot of that will depend on what Miller can bring. If he struggles like he did last year, the Rangers are going to have a major problem on their hands. However, if he can get back to the form of scoring 70 points, New York could find themselves very much in the playoff hunt.