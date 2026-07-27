Analyzing if NY Rangers' Foward Pavel Dorofeyev Can Become a Star
As the offseason continues for the New York Rangers, there has been no shortage of news surrounding the team.
This summer was expected to be a busy one for the Rangers, and that has certainly been the case. New York was a team hungry to improve, and that has certainly been the case.
While it won’t be easy to go from being in last place in the Eastern Conference to being a playoff contender, the team will be attempting to pull that off. With an eye toward the future as well, finding the balance of their retooling has been a challenge, but the summer has been seen as a good one for the Rangers.
Of the plethora of moves that they made, one of the best was the acquisition of Pavel Dorofeyev. The young forward is emerging as one of the best young goal scorers in the league, and that was a need for New York.
Recently, Dorofeyev’s former coach with the Vegas Golden Knights spoke with Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) about what the young forward is going to bring to the table and also becoming a star in New York.
“He’s a good kid,” Cassidy said. “I don’t think he’s going to be able to run from it or anything. It’s just that will be the next part of his growth. You get paid like a star, then you’re going to get scrutinized a little more, as most stars do.”
Dorofeyev Has Star Potential
While he might have been a bit overshadowed with the Golden Knights, Dorofeyev is a really good player and has one of the best shots in the league. At 25 years old, he is coming off a 37-goal season, and it was the second straight year in which he was able to reach the 30-goal mark.
The 25-year-old is a player who has improved in each of the past three years in terms of his production, and it will be interesting to see if he has another level that he could go to.
The Rangers were a team this summer that was in desperate need to improve their top six in the scoring department, and they have been able to achieve that with Dorofeyev.
Furthermore, even though their power play unit was very efficient last year, the young forward will make that group even better as well. Of his 64 total points, 30 of them came on the man advantage.
Overall, while he might not be a star yet, another productive season and perhaps elevating his game a little bit will get him into that conversation.