New York Rangers On SI

Analyzing if NY Rangers' Foward Pavel Dorofeyev Can Become a Star

Will Pavel Dorofeyev be able to become a star for the New York Rangers?

Nick Ziegler

Jun 4, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) warms up before a game against the Carolina Hurricanes in game two of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
Jun 4, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) warms up before a game against the Carolina Hurricanes in game two of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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As the offseason continues for the New York Rangers, there has been no shortage of news surrounding the team. 

This summer was expected to be a busy one for the Rangers, and that has certainly been the case. New York was a team hungry to improve, and that has certainly been the case. 

While it won’t be easy to go from being in last place in the Eastern Conference to being a playoff contender, the team will be attempting to pull that off. With an eye toward the future as well, finding the balance of their retooling has been a challenge, but the summer has been seen as a good one for the Rangers. 

Of the plethora of moves that they made, one of the best was the acquisition of Pavel Dorofeyev. The young forward is emerging as one of the best young goal scorers in the league, and that was a need for New York. 

Recently, Dorofeyev’s former coach with the Vegas Golden Knights spoke with Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) about what the young forward is going to bring to the table and also becoming a star in New York. 

“He’s a good kid,” Cassidy said. “I don’t think he’s going to be able to run from it or anything. It’s just that will be the next part of his growth. You get paid like a star, then you’re going to get scrutinized a little more, as most stars do.”

Dorofeyev Has Star Potential

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev
Jun 14, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) reacts during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he might have been a bit overshadowed with the Golden Knights, Dorofeyev is a really good player and has one of the best shots in the league. At 25 years old, he is coming off a 37-goal season, and it was the second straight year in which he was able to reach the 30-goal mark. 

The 25-year-old is a player who has improved in each of the past three years in terms of his production, and it will be interesting to see if he has another level that he could go to. 

The Rangers were a team this summer that was in desperate need to improve their top six in the scoring department, and they have been able to achieve that with Dorofeyev. 

Furthermore, even though their power play unit was very efficient last year, the young forward will make that group even better as well. Of his 64 total points, 30 of them came on the man advantage. 

Overall, while he might not be a star yet, another productive season and perhaps elevating his game a little bit will get him into that conversation. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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