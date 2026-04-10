NY Rangers Will Have Challenging Decision To Make Regarding Free Agent
The New York Rangers are heading into the final stretch of the season with just three games remaining. While the overall campaign hasn’t been great, they have played better of late.
Even though it hasn’t been a great year for the Rangers, there have been some encouraging signs of late for what the future might look like for the team. This offseason, Chris Drury is going to have his work cut out for himself to try to turn things around.
New York has been pretty adamant that they aren’t in a rebuild but instead are retooling. With a lot of cap space coming up this winter, there is certainly a reason to believe that they can turn things around rather quickly. Unfortunately, some of the projected top free agents re-signed with their teams, and it might have to be the trade market that the Rangers explore.
There will certainly be no shortage of rumors surrounding what New York might do this winter, but they will first have to address the future of one of their key spots on the team.
Arda Ocal of ESPN recently wrote about the biggest free agent for each team this coming summer. For the Rangers, it was goalie Jonathan Quick, whom the team will have to make a decision on.
Decision on Quick Will Be Challenging
As New York gets set for the offseason, there are going to be a lot of big decisions for the team to make. Most of those decisions will be regarding making upgrades with their cap space, but they also have some free agents that they will have to decide on what to do with.
In terms of Quick, he is now 40 years old, and his best days are undoubtedly behind him. However, there is a lot that a veteran like him can provide for a team, and the Rangers already have their star in the net with Igor Shesterkin. For New York, it might be appealing to have a veteran like Quick behind their star goalie, rather than giving a younger player a chance.
If New York did elect to go under, it would mean that they are comfortable with Dylan Garland, who doesn’t have a lot of experience in the NHL. However, even if the Rangers want Quick back, the veteran might decide that it is time to hang up the skates. He has had a great career, and this very well could be the end of the road for him.