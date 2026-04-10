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NY Rangers Will Have Challenging Decision To Make Regarding Free Agent

What will the New York Rangers do with a key free agent this summer?

Nick Ziegler

NY Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025.
NY Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. / Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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The New York Rangers are heading into the final stretch of the season with just three games remaining. While the overall campaign hasn’t been great, they have played better of late. 

Even though it hasn’t been a great year for the Rangers, there have been some encouraging signs of late for what the future might look like for the team. This offseason, Chris Drury is going to have his work cut out for himself to try to turn things around. 

New York has been pretty adamant that they aren’t in a rebuild but instead are retooling. With a lot of cap space coming up this winter, there is certainly a reason to believe that they can turn things around rather quickly. Unfortunately, some of the projected top free agents re-signed with their teams, and it might have to be the trade market that the Rangers explore. 

There will certainly be no shortage of rumors surrounding what New York might do this winter, but they will first have to address the future of one of their key spots on the team. 

Arda Ocal of ESPN recently wrote about the biggest free agent for each team this coming summer. For the Rangers, it was goalie Jonathan Quick, whom the team will have to make a decision on. 

Decision on Quick Will Be Challenging 

New York Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick in the net
Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick (32) defends the net against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Madison Square Garden. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

As New York gets set for the offseason, there are going to be a lot of big decisions for the team to make. Most of those decisions will be regarding making upgrades with their cap space, but they also have some free agents that they will have to decide on what to do with. 

In terms of Quick, he is now 40 years old, and his best days are undoubtedly behind him. However, there is a lot that a veteran like him can provide for a team, and the Rangers already have their star in the net with Igor Shesterkin. For New York, it might be appealing to have a veteran like Quick behind their star goalie, rather than giving a younger player a chance. 

If New York did elect to go under, it would mean that they are comfortable with Dylan Garland, who doesn’t have a lot of experience in the NHL. However, even if the Rangers want Quick back, the veteran might decide that it is time to hang up the skates. He has had a great career, and this very well could be the end of the road for him. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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