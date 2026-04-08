NY Rangers Wisely Seen as Potential Landing Spot for Canucks Star Forward
The New York Rangers are getting set for the final stretch of the regular season with just four games left to play. Even though some might be looking toward the offseason, the team has been focused on winning.
Over the last couple of weeks, the Rangers have looked like a completely different team and the one that many expected them to be entering the season. New York has been able to win five of their last six games, including recent victories over playoff hopefuls in the Eastern Conference.
During the recent stretch, it has been the offense that has really taken off. They were able to get hat tricks from players in back-to-back games, and also an eight-goal outburst against the Washington Capitals.
With the offense performing well, it has been some of the veterans like Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox leading the way. Both are having strong campaigns and are clearly going to be pillars for the team going forward.
However, even though they have played well of late, the team will undoubtedly be making some more changes this summer and will be linked to a lot of free agents and trade targets.
Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some potential landing spots for Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser. On the list of five teams, the Rangers were mentioned as one of them.
New York Will Be Active
While things are going well of late, the Rangers are going to finish as one of the worst teams in the league, which is way below their standard. New York made the decision to move on from some veterans in order to free up cap space for the summer and also to bring in some new younger talent. However, even though they might have been sellers, this doesn’t feel like a rebuild, but more of a retool.
Going after a player like Boeser, who could be on the market this summer could make a lot of sense for New York. With a desire to sustain the recent improvements offensively, the 29-year-old could make sense to help with that. Back in the 2023-24 season, he was able to total 40 goals, and he has played some of the best hockey of his career alongside J.T. Miller, who New York acquired last year.
The Rangers will have no shortage of cap space to utilize this summer, and Boeser with a $7.3 million AAV, isn’t a steep price for the caliber of player he is. Overall, the right-winger does make sense for New York to try and pursue.