NY Rangers Will Wisely Keep an Eye on Kraken Forward This Summer
The New York Rangers are getting set for an important offseason, and the pressure will be on for them to make it a successful one.
Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers will be hungry to make some improvements this summer. Considering that the team has openly stated that they are not rebuilding, but rather retooling, that comes with a different set of expectations.
This summer, New York has two first-round draft picks with the fifth and 26th overall selections. Furthermore, they will also have a lot of cap space to be a major player in free agency.
For a team that is looking to keep young assets, free agency makes the most sense for them to try to improve. However, this is not the best-looking class, and the Rangers might have a hard time finding an impact addition that they are seeking. At the forward spot, Alex Tuch is the top prize, but there could be some other good options who might be a bit cheaper.
Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the Rangers being a team that will keep their eye on Seattle Kraken winger Bobby McMann.
McMann Would Fill a Need
Due to the salary cap going up this summer, there is going to be a ton of money spent in a free agency class that isn’t the strongest on paper. For New York, that will mean that the team must be a bit careful, based on where they are in their retool, not to overspend when they really aren't a contender yet.
A player like McMann is a solid option on paper and could be a nice addition for their top six. This season, he totaled a career-high in points with 46 on 29 goals and 17 assists. With goal scoring being a need for the Rangers, the 29-year-old could be a nice spark in that area.
While the sample size of success isn’t huge for McMann, he has scored 20 goals in each of the last two years. Due to the lack of top-six caliber players, McCann should be set up nicely for a payday as well. However, he should come at a lower price than Tuch.
Overall, while it would be ideal if he were a right winger, any help in the scoring department up front would be welcomed. He might not be a perfect fit, but he is a player the team should keep an eye on.