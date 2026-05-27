Why NY Rangers Have To Go All-In on Alex Tuch in Free Agency
The New York Rangers are preparing for the offseason, and with the Stanley Cup Finals nearly set, an important summer is quickly approaching.
Due to the Rangers coming off a couple of bad years in a row, the team needs a good offseason to turn things around. New York has been in a retooling mode the past couple of seasons, with the team trying to get a bit younger.
The Rangers made a run at winning it all, and while they ultimately came up short, they were a very good team in the Eastern Conference. However, trying to contend and making moves has resulted in their prospect pool lacking, and the roster is certainly feeling that.
Despite having the worst record in the East, there is some good talent on the team, still led by Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin. Following the Olympic break, the Rangers performed much better, and a major reason was these two being healthy.
However, while they do have two cornerstones of the franchise in place, they do need some help in their top six. Scoring was a major issue for most of the year for New York, and they need to improve in that area. Unfortunately, options in free agency seem limited, and the top choice for them is going to be Alex Tuch.
Rangers Might Have To Go All-In on Tuch
Due to how this summer is shaping up, Tuch is going to be the top forward that appears on the open market and could be set for a massive payday. While returning to the Buffalo Sabres is certainly in the cards, testing the open market seems like a wise decision for him.
This season, the 30-year-old was able to total 66 points with an even 33 goals and 33 assists. It was the second straight year that he was able to score at least 30 goals, and also the third time in the last four years.
While Tuch is a very good player, what he is likely to receive in terms of a contract will be key. With the salary cap going up and the lack of good forwards available, he should be the highest-paid player at his position this summer.
For the Rangers, with no other clear options in free agency to make the potential impact like Tuch can as a scorer, they might have no other choice than to go all-in for him.