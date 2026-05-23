NY Rangers Wisely Fill Position of Need in Recent NHL Mock Draft
With the NHL Draft quickly approaching for the New York Rangers, the team will be preparing to make a couple of picks in the first round as of now.
Following a disappointing NHL Draft Lottery, the Rangers fell to fifth in the draft, which was the lowest possible that they could go. Considering they had the third-worst overall record, this was undoubtedly frustrating for the team, and it could have some major implications on what their plans are going to be.
In a perfect world, the team would have been able to take one of the top three forwards available to help an offense that had just three players reach the 20-goal mark this season. Improving scoring is a major need for the team, but it might end up being a defenseman with whom they go at five. However, while the fifth pick has drawn a lot of attention, they also have the 26th overall pick in the first round, and the possibilities will be really vast with that selection.
Corey Pronman and Scott Wheeler of The Athletic (subscription required) recently released a two-round mock draft for the 2026 NHL Draft. For the Rangers with their second first round pick, they had them going with Simas Ignatavicius and addressing a need up the middle.
Ignatavicius Makes Sense
While a lot will depend on what happens in the top five of the draft, it seems a bit unlikely that New York is going to see the best center in the draft, Caleb Malhotra, fall to them at fifth overall. There are going to be other options for the team to target both at center and on the wing at five, but they could be considered a reach.
For a team that is in need of young talent, going with one of the defensemen who will be available likely makes more sense. The Rangers do have a need on the left side of their blue line for the second unit, and a player like Carson Carels could be a strong option for them.
Furthermore, even if New York was able to land a center or a winger with the fifth pick, depth up the middle is a weakness of the franchise, and adding Ignatavicius could help. The young prospect is a big player at 6’3” and just under 200 pounds. Size up the middle is something that the Rangers like, and they would be getting that with the 18-year-old center.
This is the pick the Rangers very well might shop this summer, but if they do elect to use it, Ignatavicius would fill a need up the middle.